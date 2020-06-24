AllGators
Colin Cowherd Bills Florida Gators Football as a Tier-Two Program

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators are a tier-two football team, according to Fox Sports Radio Host Colin Cowherd.

Yesterday, Cowherd released his college football ranking tiers which included some of the top football programs in the nation. In tier one, Cowherd lists three usual suspects, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. However, his fourth team in the group was somewhat of a headscratcher, listing USC as the final "top" team in the nation.

It is unclear whether or not the tier list was designed to showcase the top teams all-time, however, it was met with plenty of criticism when posted to social media on Tuesday.

Last season the Trojans earned a record of 8-5, an upgrade from their record in 2018 (5-7), however, still well below the typical standards cast upon teams entering the College Football Playoffs. For reference, between Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, the three top-tier programs earned just five losses combined last season.

The one team glaringly missing from the top tier is Clemson. The football powerhouse has been to the college football playoffs four years in a row, dating back to 2016. They lead the pack in the tier two teams, according to Cowherd, along with Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame.  

All of the teams listed have had great success throughout the years. Each team has netted at least 669 wins (Oregon) in its history. Leading the pack is Michigan with 962 wins. Florida accounts for 735 wins in its history, ranking 27th among college football teams.

While the Gators have not had the success they'd like in recent history, over the past two seasons they've shown marketable improvement, netting double-digit wins in each of head coach Dan Mullen's first two seasons as head coach of the program.    

Over the past decade, the Gators have netted just 81 wins, however, throughout their history they've seen plenty of success, winning two national titles in 2006 and 2008, respectively. They'll need to continue to show improvement over the next several seasons if they'd like to raise the bar; earning them a top in the top-tier list from any pundit.

Due to the Gators' schedule and overall play over the last two seasons, there is no reason to believe they'll win less than 10 games this year. Some players believe they'll even win the National Championship game. Their top-two competitors this year are the Georgia Bulldogs and the  LSU Tigers.

Both teams are expected to undergo major changes on the offensive side of the football. The Tigers have lost protege play-caller, Joe Brady, to the NFL, along with the majority of their offensive line, while the Bulldogs are slated to have a new signal-caller running their offense. 

Time will tell whether or not the teams on Cowherd's list will out-perform their competition, but how far from the truth is he?

