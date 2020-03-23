Column: Thinking About Florida's 2020 NFL Draft Longshots in These Times

While COVID-19 has seemingly caused the world to halt, one constant (was there ever a doubt?) has been football.

And it isn't even the football season - it's the dead middle of the offseason, in fact. There are no games to cancel in practicing social distance. There are no practices. There are no playoffs.

Instead, football transactions have remained at the forefront of ESPN and all sports coverage. In fact, it's served as a distraction while we self-quarantine. Were you thinking about the coronavirus when it was reported that Tom Brady would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday? Probably not, at least for a moment.

Luckily enough for on-lookers like you and like me, we can look to football for a distraction in these trying times.

For the Florida Gators' 2020 NFL Draft longshots, notably including wide receiver Josh Hammond, center Nick Buchanan, defensive tackle Adam Shuler, linebacker David Reese II, punter Tommy Townsend, and others, though, these times look like the cruel end to a lifelong dream.

Then, there's WR Freddie Swain, who's truly on the fence. He was invited to the Combine after a successful showing at the Shrine Bowl, and got to partake in important meetings with teams - but is an average athlete with modest production in a historically deep receiver class. Swain has had opportunities, and they might not even be enough to get him drafted.

Hammond and Townsend met with teams at the Shrine Bowl, like Swain, but those meetings are completely informal and typically just with a team scout. Townsend actually received an invitation and went to the Combine - but as a punter, Townsend's odds of being drafted were already incredibly slim as is.

While we look to football for a distraction right now, these prospects look to football as, hopefully, their career. And the same reason we need a distraction is the reason each of these longshots' careers are in jeopardy.

NFL Draft prospects experience this every year. While 254 hopefuls do get to hear their name called every April, hundreds of others usually don't.

But this year is different.

Those prospects get to, at least, finish the journey. Whether they get an invitation to the NFL Combine, Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, small events like the NFLPA and Tropical Bowl - or not - these hundreds of longshots compete for their dream job during the draft process every year, simply until they can't anymore and it becomes time to hang up the proverbial cleats.

Some do enough to make it.

But for this year's class and the unique circumstances that revolve around it, a dark shadow looms over the fringe prospects; the prospects who have as great, if not more, of a chance to step into a new career-field within the year as it is.

The Gators are expected to have multiple prospects selected in this year's draft. For the most part, draft analysts believe that six Florida prospects - cornerback C.J. Henderson, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, wide receiver Van Jefferson, DE Jabari Zuniga, running back Lamical Perine, and WR Tyrie Cleveland - should hear their names called.

But what about the prospects who are working just as, if not more, towards making it in the NFL - only to see almost every remaining avenue to make that dream a reality shut down?

Shuler and several other UF prospects have taken it on themselves to train, doing drills and running the stairs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in lieu of an invitation to Indianapolis for last month's Combine.

Though, it's hard to imagine that YouTube videos and private 40 yard dashes will do the justice that a pro day and meetings with teams could provide. Meeting with teams is an integral part of the draft process, and for this year's crop compared to year's past, it appears many will miss out on those crucial opportunities.

And that's hardly fair.