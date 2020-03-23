AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Column: Thinking About Florida's 2020 NFL Draft Longshots in These Times

Zach Goodall

While COVID-19 has seemingly caused the world to halt, one constant (was there ever a doubt?) has been football.

And it isn't even the football season - it's the dead middle of the offseason, in fact. There are no games to cancel in practicing social distance. There are no practices. There are no playoffs.

Instead, football transactions have remained at the forefront of ESPN and all sports coverage. In fact, it's served as a distraction while we self-quarantine. Were you thinking about the coronavirus when it was reported that Tom Brady would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday? Probably not, at least for a moment.

Luckily enough for on-lookers like you and like me, we can look to football for a distraction in these trying times. 

For the Florida Gators' 2020 NFL Draft longshots, notably including wide receiver Josh Hammond, center Nick Buchanan, defensive tackle Adam Shuler, linebacker David Reese II, punter Tommy Townsend, and others, though, these times look like the cruel end to a lifelong dream.

Then, there's WR Freddie Swain, who's truly on the fence. He was invited to the Combine after a successful showing at the Shrine Bowl, and got to partake in important meetings with teams - but is an average athlete with modest production in a historically deep receiver class. Swain has had opportunities, and they might not even be enough to get him drafted.

Hammond and Townsend met with teams at the Shrine Bowl, like Swain, but those meetings are completely informal and typically just with a team scout. Townsend actually received an invitation and went to the Combine - but as a punter, Townsend's odds of being drafted were already incredibly slim as is.

While we look to football for a distraction right now, these prospects look to football as, hopefully, their career. And the same reason we need a distraction is the reason each of these longshots' careers are in jeopardy.

NFL Draft prospects experience this every year. While 254 hopefuls do get to hear their name called every April, hundreds of others usually don't.

But this year is different. 

Those prospects get to, at least, finish the journey. Whether they get an invitation to the NFL Combine, Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, small events like the NFLPA and Tropical Bowl - or not - these hundreds of longshots compete for their dream job during the draft process every year, simply until they can't anymore and it becomes time to hang up the proverbial cleats. 

Some do enough to make it. 

But for this year's class and the unique circumstances that revolve around it, a dark shadow looms over the fringe prospects; the prospects who have as great, if not more, of a chance to step into a new career-field within the year as it is.

The Gators are expected to have multiple prospects selected in this year's draft. For the most part, draft analysts believe that six Florida prospects - cornerback C.J. Henderson, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, wide receiver Van Jefferson, DE Jabari Zuniga, running back Lamical Perine, and WR Tyrie Cleveland - should hear their names called.

But what about the prospects who are working just as, if not more, towards making it in the NFL - only to see almost every remaining avenue to make that dream a reality shut down?

Shuler and several other UF prospects have taken it on themselves to train, doing drills and running the stairs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in lieu of an invitation to Indianapolis for last month's Combine.

Though, it's hard to imagine that YouTube videos and private 40 yard dashes will do the justice that a pro day and meetings with teams could provide. Meeting with teams is an integral part of the draft process, and for this year's crop compared to year's past, it appears many will miss out on those crucial opportunities.

And that's hardly fair.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA.com Reveals 2020 Preseason Top 25; Florida Ranks Top 10

After a terrific 11-2 season, resulting in a New Years Six Bowl game victory, the Florida Gators Football team looks to crack the top ten yet again.

Demetrius Harvey

Top 2021 Gators DE Target: Florida 'Has Everything You Can Look For'

Will the Gators end up earning a commitment from the highly-touted, in-state edge defender?

Zach Goodall

NFL Draft Big Board: Three Gators in SI's Top 100 Prospects

Sports Illustrated's lead NFL Draft analyst Kevin Hanson has three former Gators in his top 100 prospects. Who made the cut, and where?

Zach Goodall

Hidden Gems: Florida Wide Receiver Rick Wells Could Be in for a Breakout Campaign

With the infusion of new blood on the way for the Gators at wide receiver, one veteran could be the true benefactor.

Demetrius Harvey

Opportunities Abound for Young Gators Wide Receivers in 2020

With the departure of four core Gators receivers to the NFL Draft this season, there's an opportunity for fresh legs to take their spot.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

What is the Next Step for Gators Safety Shawn Davis?

After Shawn Davis's best season to date, he takes on the new challenge as the leader for the Gators secondary in 2020.

Brandon Carroll

How The Absence Of Spring Practice Affects Florida's OL Depth

The cancellation of spring football puts Florida in a pickle on the offensive line.

Donavon Keiser

Gators DB Trey Dean III Faces a Predicament Without Spring Football

Trey Dean III is put in an interesting spot with the cancellation of spring events. Will the absence of reps hurt or hurt the upcoming junior in 2020?

Brandon Carroll

Three Possible NFL Landing Spots for Former Gators TE Jordan Reed

Former Gators tight end Jordan Reed is looking for a new team after a productive, but injury-ridden, seven-year career in Washington. Where could he end up next?

Zach Goodall

Unique Perspective: Analysis of Former Gators LB Dante Fowler Jr. Joining Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be getting something out of former Gators defensive lineman Dante Fowler Jr. if used correctly.

Demetrius Harvey