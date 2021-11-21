Dan Mullen Doesn’t Want to Leave: ‘I Love Being the Coach of the Gators'

It was another losing effort by the Florida Gators on Saturday, falling 24-23 to the Missouri Tigers in overtime.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Zacc

When the Florida Gators (5-6) take on the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) next week, it could be the final time that head coach Dan Mullen takes the field as the team's head ball coach. After a disappointing season, there has been plenty of speculation that Mullen could be on his way out.

Following the team's sixth loss of the season against the Missouri Tigers yesterday, that only amplified, and Mullen himself was asked if he even wanted to remain the head coach of the Gators, especially given how turbulent the past two seasons have been.

RELATED: Takeaways From the Florida Gators' Overtime Loss to Missouri

“Yeah. I love being the coach of the Gators," Mullen said following the team's disappointing overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday. "You know? I mean, we’re out there trying. We’re giving it everything we have, every single week. We go in there, try to coach our guys up, try to put them in position. Try to motivate them."

Florida is currently in a rut, losing three out of the past four games. Their only victory over the month was against an FCS team in the Samford Bulldogs, a team many expected them to not allow to get close. Samford would lead the Gators 42-35 heading into halftime last week.

Now at 5-6 with the possibility of not even reaching a bowl game, the first time this would occur under Mullen, the team's motivations have been questioned and Mullen's ability to remain the team's coach has also come under fire.

"I think our guys, like I said, our guys have got a great attitude this whole year. At practice guys come out, they work. I mean, it’s pretty unfortunate. It’s tough. It’s a play here and there and looking at our guys, that’s on us," said Mullen.

"It’s making sure that we have got every aspect of the game covered and our players have every aspect of their preparation covered to make that one more play. It’s tough. Losing seven straight one-score games is tough. That’s a tough one.”

The Gators have put themselves in some unfortunate situations in games this season. They lost to an LSU Tigers team that was parting ways with its each coach, a high-scoring affair that ultimately could have gone either way, a South Carolina team they had no business losing to and most recently to Missouri. All three of those games were winnable.

In Week 3 of the season, the Gators went toe-to-toe with the then-top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, losing by just two points, 31-29. They would also lose to Kentucky by just seven, 20-13, a game they also had no business losing but shot themselves in the foot multiple times.

In all, that has drawn plenty of angst from the fanbase, a fanbase that saw its team reach the SEC Championship game after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs and having a couple of the best players in all of college football last season.

Mullen says he doesn't see much of the criticism, leaving that up to the media and the fanbase itself, but he understands they want to win.

“Fans are, they can do whatever they want. I don’t always see it. I’ll be perfectly honest with you. I know maybe you guys get it or you guys have a lot of that stuff. When I walk around everybody I see is very, very supportive," said Mullen.

"We do that long walk to practice every day and everybody I see is extremely positive and supportive and I see that from a lot of our fans. I think they love the Gators. They want to win. We want to win. I think they see a team that goes out there and gives really good effort. It’s a little inconsistent with what we’ve been able to do.”

Of course, Mullen has likely seen plenty of the criticism, especially if he takes just one brief look at his mentions on Twitter, but he's not wrong in that the fanbase simply wants to win, they want to see their team reach the heights they believe they're capable of.

Whether or not Mullen will remain the leader of the Florida football team moving forward remains to be seen, but his want to stay was made clear on Saturday, at least if you take his words at face value.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.