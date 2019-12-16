Dan Mullen Press Conference Live Blog: 12/16/19

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- As the No. 9 Florida Gators prepare for their appearance against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, Dan Mullen will meet with the media at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to provide updates on the team.

How have incoming freshmen - quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive linemen Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard IV - fared in their first practices with the Gators? Is Mullen worried about any injuries, or perhaps declarations for the NFL Draft, holding players out of the bowl game? Where are the Gators at in their recruiting with the Early National Signing Period taking place this week?

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for quotes and updates from Florida's weekly press conference.

Live Blog

12:50 P.M.: A source has informed GatorMaven that Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has visited the University of Kansas, officially, after entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate student.

GatorMaven listed Kansas as an ideal option for Franks has he surveys where he will take the next step of his career, should he ultimately transfer rather than declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

12:50 P.M.: Expect 2020 linebacker commit Derek Wingo to play early and often for the Gators. Recruiting expert Brian Smith shares his observations of Wingo from his performance during the Florida 7A High School State Championship here.

12:50 P.M.: Check out the latest GatorMaven scouting reports for Florida's upcoming 2020 signees, including new commits offensive lineman Joshua Braun and safety Mordecai McDaniel.