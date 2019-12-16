GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Dan Mullen Press Conference Live Blog: 12/16/19

Zach Goodall

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- As the No. 9 Florida Gators prepare for their appearance against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, Dan Mullen will meet with the media at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to provide updates on the team.

How have incoming freshmen - quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive linemen Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard IV - fared in their first practices with the Gators? Is Mullen worried about any injuries, or perhaps declarations for the NFL Draft, holding players out of the bowl game? Where are the Gators at in their recruiting with the Early National Signing Period taking place this week?

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for quotes and updates from Florida's weekly press conference.

Live Blog

12:50 P.M.: A source has informed GatorMaven that Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has visited the University of Kansas, officially, after entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate student.

GatorMaven listed Kansas as an ideal option for Franks has he surveys where he will take the next step of his career, should he ultimately transfer rather than declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

12:50 P.M.: Expect 2020 linebacker commit Derek Wingo to play early and often for the Gators. Recruiting expert Brian Smith shares his observations of Wingo from his performance during the Florida 7A High School State Championship here.

12:50 P.M.: Check out the latest GatorMaven scouting reports for Florida's upcoming 2020 signees, including new commits offensive lineman Joshua Braun and safety Mordecai McDaniel.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 9

GrahamMarsh_

We’re counting down Christmas by ranking Florida’s 10 wins.

Derek Wingo Will Make An Immediate Impact at Florida

Brian Smith

The Gators have a stud in their hands in 2020 commit linebacker Derek Wingo. Expect them to utilize his talent right out the gate.

Source: Florida QB Feleipe Franks Visits Kansas

Zach Goodall

Could the Gators quarterback find a home in the Big 12?

10 Games of Christmas: Ranking UF’s 2019 Wins, Starting With No. 10

GrahamMarsh_

Each day, we’re re-telling the story of each Florida win, ranking each one until we declare the No. 1 win of the season on Christmas Day.

Reviewing the Gators Wide Receiver Corps

ethanbudowsky

How did the unit perform in 2019, and what will it look like next year?

Scouting Report: Florida DB Commit Mordecai McDaniel

Zach Goodall

What will Mordecai McDaniel provide for the Gators in the future?

Zach Goodall

2020 commits QB Anthony Richardson, OL Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard, begin practicing with the…

Breaking: 2020 OL Joshua Braun Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

Florida continues to beef up the future of its offensive line.

Assessing Florida's Recruiting Options and Future at Running Back

Brian Smith

What are Florida's options at running back, a major position of need, as the 2020 recruiting cycle heats up?

2020 DB Mordecai McDaniel Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators add a seventh defensive back to their 2020 recruiting class.