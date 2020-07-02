Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins At Florida So Far; No. 4 - Michigan

Michigan? Again?

This was the attitude of many Gator fans and media alike. When the 2018 New Year's Six Bowls were announced, the atmosphere in Gainesville was somber, realizing it had to face Michigan yet again.

It had nothing to do with the Wolverines being an unworthy opponent, they absolutely were. But, Florida had already played them the season prior and the two schools have faced in a number of bowl games throughout the past two decades or so.

Essentially, those that cheer on or cover the orange and blue were just sick of Michigan. Bowl games are a time to play a new face and to shake things up a bit. UM felt like anything but new.

However, one positive of it was that it was the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. That meant that Florida fans in the sunshine state didn't have to travel far to see their favorite team.

And then, the game started.

Granted, Michigan was absent quite a bit of its best talent for that bowl game. First-round draft picks Rashan Gary and Devin Bush sat the game to preserve themselves for the next level.

But even still, Florida completely dominated from start to finish. With a final score of 41-15, it seemed coach Dan Mullen and the Gators could do no wrong in Mercedes Benz Stadium that day.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks had a relatively pedestrian day through the air, throwing for 173 yards and one touchdown while completing just 56 percent of his passes. However, he ran the ball 14 times for 74 yards, including a 30-yard run to later set up a 20-yard touchdown to put the Gators up 13-10.

La'Mical Perine had a big day on the ground as well, rushing for 76 yards and averaging 12.7 yards per carry. His biggest play was about midway through the fourth quarter. With the Gators up 27-13, the Wolverines backed up Florida's offense to a third and 20 just behind midfield.

The stop seemed to provide UM's defense with a little bit of life, perhaps giving itself a fighting chance with just over nine minutes remaining. But then, in what appeared to be a conservative play call by Mullen, Perine took matters into his own hands.

Despite the third and 20, Mullen ran a simple draw play up the middle, perhaps setting up a more favorable Tommy Townsend punt. But once Perine took the ball from Franks, there was no stopping him.

Fifty-three yards later, the Gators were up 33-13 with the ensuing extra point. It was the complete back-breaker in the game to truly put Michigan away. But Florida's offense wasn't the only side of the ball making splash plays.

Former Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, playing in his final game in orange and blue, had a spectacular day at the STAR position. He exhibited everything you want in that position in terms of a play-maker. The junior intercepted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson twice. But perhaps even more astounding, he had 83 return yards off those picks.

One of them he returned for a touchdown with just under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It was a final, grand statement to the game, to his career and to Mullen's first year with the Gators.