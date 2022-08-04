Sources: Defensive Lineman Rejoins Florida Gators Roster

Photo: Chris Thomas, Jr; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators defensive tackle Chris Thomas Jr. has been re-added to the roster, sources confirmed to AllGators. His addition would be confirmed with a roster check as of today, Aug. 4. Still, it is unclear as to whether or not Thomas is back on the roster via scholarship, his status as of right now is unknown.

He is expected to practice today for the team's second day of fall camp.

Thomas was added after being left off of the roster as of June 22, just a couple of months following the spring, cut along with two other players, including receiver/athlete Fenley Graham and safety Mordecai McDaniel.

Running back Demarkcus Bowman was also among players to depart following the spring, though he entered the transfer portal, ultimately opting to transfer to UCF.

Thomas, a redshirt freshman, played in just one game last year when the team faced off against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. Thomas was brought in as part of the final class of the Dan Mullen era. A four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country, according to On3 consensus.



During his freshman year, Thomas got hurt with an undisclosed injury forcing him to miss a chunk of the season.

Thomas, 6-foot-5, 314 pounds would provide some depth within the Florida Gators' defensive line group, though it is unclear how big of a role he would have returning to the roster after being left off just a couple of months prior.

Still, Thomas suited up for the team's annual Orange and Blue game this April, contributing with two tackles on the night.



In any event, Florida will have 12 total defensive linemen on its roster as fall camp continues.

This story is currently developing and will be updated as more information is gathered.

