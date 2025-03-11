Eagles Trade Former Gators DB to Texans
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that former Florida Gators and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been traded to the Houston Texans.
The Eagles are trading Gardner-Johnson in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. The deal reportedly includes a pick swap, with the Eagles securing a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans receiving a 2026 sixth-rounder.
The trade comes a year after the Eagles brought back the 27-year-old on a 3-year deal worth up to $33 million after shipping him off to Detroit. It also arrives a month after the Eagles triumphed in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, a showdown in which the Eagles' defensive unit locked down Patrick Mahomes for the better part of the game.
Gardner-Johnson was a strong presence in the Eagles' secondary in the 2024/2025 season, playing in 16 games and accounting for 59 total tackles. His six interceptions last year tied his career-best set during his initial tenure in Philly and included a 69-yard pick-six against the Cowboys.
The defensive back posted a goodbye message on X following the trade announcement.
“From the moment I stepped onto Lincoln Financial, I knew I’d found a place where passion isn't just celebrated; it’s demanded,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “Philly, you helped me carve my name into this league. But this isn’t goodbye. It’s thank you.”
Gardner-Johnson joins a formidable Texans secondary that ranked 6th in passing yards allowed and 13th in scoring defense in the league.
He will join a unit that includes former first-round cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Derek Stingley Jr., a 2024 First-Team All-Pro selection. That’s not to mention strong safety Calen Bullock, the rookie sensation and third-round pick coming off a PFWA All-Rookie Team season in 2024.
With the addition of an experienced Gardner-Johnson fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Texans’ secondary (on paper at least) is trending toward one of the best in the league heading into next season.