Eight Former Gators Invited to 2020 NFL Combine

After successful careers and positive performances at the 2020 Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, eight former Florida Gators have accepted invitations to the 2020 NFL Combine.

Running back Lamical Perine, wide receivers Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, and Freddie Swain, defensive linemen Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, cornerback C.J. Henderson, and punter Tommy Townsend will participate in the annual scouting event.

The 2020 NFL Combine kicks off on February 23rd and runs through March 2nd. You can watch coverage of the Combine on NFL Network, coming live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wide receiver Josh Hammond is the only notable Florida prospect to not receive an invitation, despite playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl with Swain and Townsend in St. Petersburg, FL.

Perine, Jefferson, Cleveland, Greenard, and Zuniga all played in the Senior Bowl in late January, in front of hundreds of NFL scouts and personnel. Jefferson and Perine were both honored as South team Practice Players of the Week for their performances. Perine was also named South team Player of the Game.

At the Combine, each prospect will meet with general managers, head coaches, and other staff members of all 32 NFL teams, complete physicals, and perform athletic testing drills in front of scouts as each team prepares their boards for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Florida has a standout group of prospects in this year's NFL Draft, which the prospects attribute to the influence of head coach Dan Mullen and the direction of the Florida football program.