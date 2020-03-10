Florida is Entering Spring With Both Identity and Leadership

Good teams have talent; great teams have leadership.

Going into Dan Mullen’s third year at the helm as the head coach at the University of Florida, for the first time, the Gators are equipped with both talent and leadership.

Over the past two seasons, Florida has made tremendous strides from where they were Pre-Mullen.

A credit to the impact he’s had on a team that is just two years removed from a 4-7 record, Mullen has implemented a “relentless effort” mentality in each individual within the locker room during his time.

Having a competitive drive—whether that be on the field, in the weight room, or even in the classroom—players have adapted the characteristics Mullen entails since his arrival in 2018. A mentality to strive to be the best, no matter the circumstances.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Mullen stated his personality had been seen in his team since year one. He emphasized how personality and identity are more than just the scheme on the field.

He asks himself, “Do we play with relentless effort, do we have passion for the game of football, do we see our guys improving throughout the season?” to determine the real personality the Gators have played with since he took over.

In doing so, Mullen has created a team of players willing to fight and compete not just against their opponents but amongst one another to, in return, achieve a common goal in the future.

One thing that is new going into Mullen’s third year is the undeniable leadership from all across the field.

With numerous players from many different positions returning from successful seasons, Florida adds another dimension that the team has not seen to this point.

The most significant example is the SEC’s leading returning passer in Kyle Trask. Another being returning defensive back, Marco Wilson. Two guys that excelled in 2019 despite the odds: One unexpectedly coming off the bench to take over as the starter for the rest of the season, the other getting the chance at another season after a torn ACL derailed his sophomore year just a short time ago.

For Trask, he enters his first spring camp with legitimate starting experience, and though Mullen emphasizes that every position across the roster is up for grabs, it's hard to assume Trask taking a step back from his role as he has emerged as a veteran leader himself.

"Obviously, three or four years ago when we were 4-7, a lot of us didn’t have a whole lot of confidence on the field," said Trask on Monday, when asked of Mullen's expectations entering year three.

"Just having success and New Year’s Six bowl games brings a lot of confidence to this program that we can go toe-to-toe with anybody.”

As a team that has triumphed over trials in the past, they have seen more than veterans step up for the upcoming season, but young talent as well.

During the press conference, Wilson was asked about who he believed the leaders were on the team.

“It’s usually the older guys, but there are definitely some guys like Kaiir [Elam] that are looked at as a leader," Wilson exclaimed. "Anyone that does the right things on and off the field, if you just speak up and voice your opinion, people are going to listen because we all respect each other.”

A roster lined up with leading caliber players presents an excellent problem to have, an issue that is currently developing in Gainesville.

With guys who have embraced the teachings of Mullen and genuinely bought into the success of the team instead of the individual, the Gators are in line for a dangerous year.

Filled with players like Trask, Wilson, Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes, Kyree Campbell, Shawn Davis, Kaiir Elam, and many more, the Gators have a team dedicated to holding each other accountable. One determined to get better each and every time they step on the field not just as individuals but as a unit.

At the collegiate level, a team is defined by its leadership and takes on the characteristics of its leaders.

For the Gators, that statement reigns true. During Mullen’s tenure running the show in the Swamp, he has done much more than assemble a talented roster that can go out and execute on Saturday’s.

He’s built a culture from the ground up of relentless athletes that execute day in and day out to achieve goals unforeseen just a short time ago.

As a team that finally does both—represent Mullen’s personality and has a multitude of players with leadership qualities—the final form of Florida football is falling into place ahead of spring practices and the 2020 season.