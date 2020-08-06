AllGators
Florida Gators Debut at No. 8 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Zach Goodall

The Preseason Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season has been released, with the Florida Gators claiming the No. 8 spot for the second year in a row.

The upcoming college season will be far from traditional, as conferences are adapting to unique schedules across the map amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It will be interesting to see how much the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, as well as the College Football Playoff, are influenced by these schedule changes, but based off of last year's play and returning talent, the Gators once again find themselves in the top 10 prior to week one.

Entering year three of the Dan Mullen era, the Gators are expected to contend for the SEC crown with hopes of unseating Georgia as the No. 1 team in the SEC East. Starting quarterback Kyle Trask and an ample amount of veterans, both offensively and defensively, return to pair with intriguing young talent, recruited by Mullen and his staff, that are ready to take on full-time roles.

Six SEC teams can be found across the first Top 25 of the 2020 season, with Florida being the fourth-highest rated of the group: Alabama checks in at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, LSU at No. 5, Auburn at No. 11, and Texas A&M at No. 13. 

Florida is currently set to face LSU on October 10th in Gainesville, Fla., and Georgia on October 31st in Jacksonville, Fla.

The SEC is expected to announce the two additional cross-conference teams each program will face, replacing non-conference opponents in a shortened 2020 season, sometime this week, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Kamar Wilcoxson Details Reclassification: 'I've Got Something to Prove'

Florida Gators 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson details his decision to reclassify into the 2020 haul, and shares defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's plan for his development.

Zach Goodall

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Updates Recruitment: 'It's Neck and Neck'

Checking in on 2021 Florida Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders' recruitment, as he received several appealing official offers on August 1st.

Zach Goodall

Elite 2021 DL Leonard Taylor Committing Today, Between Florida and Miami

Miami Palmetto 2021 defensive tackle Leonard Taylor will be announcing his commitment, between Florida and Miami, this afternoon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter to NCAA: 'Enough is Enough'

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter addressed concerns, voiced support for Pac-12 initiative that 'enough is enough'.

Demetrius Harvey

Freddie1988

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp OL Depth Chart

What does the Florida Gators offensive line depth chart look like entering 2020 fall camp?

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 TE Commit Nick Elksnis' SI All-American Profile

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 tight end commit Nick Elksnis, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Demetrius Harvey

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp WR Depth Chart

What does the Florida Gators wide receiver depth chart look like entering 2020 fall camp?

Zach Goodall

Zach Goodall

Two Florida Gators WRs Hint at Opting Out of 2020 Season

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland went to social media to discuss the possibility of opting-out of the 2020 season.

Zach Goodall

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox Jr. to Wear No. 1 in 2020

Expectations appear to be sky-high for the former Georgia Bulldogs-turned-Florida Gators edge rusher.

Zach Goodall

Cardinals, Former Gators OL Marcus Gilbert Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many players in the NFL have decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Demetrius Harvey