Three Gators Signees Selected in First Round of MLB Draft

Florida leads the way with three signed prospects selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The first round of the 2021 MLB Draft concluded on Sunday night, leaving the Florida Gators in a curious situation regarding the future of their baseball team.

Three of UF's class of 2021 signees heard their names called before the opening round came to an end, emerging as the only school with multiple signees selected: Andrew Painter, Chase Petty, and Jay Allen. Those prospects are left with a tough choice to make in regards to their career: Head to the pros now, or enroll in college?

Sports Illustrated offered analysis for each pick on Sunday night in its live tracker - you can read the outlet's thoughts on each Florida prospect's selection below.

No. 13 Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian (Fla.) Painter is a 6'6" high school prospect with strong command of his four-pitch arsenal. Painter already comes in with advanced skills across his 93-95 mph fastball, 12-to-6 type curveball and mid-80s slider, but he has room to become a stronger thrower with the Phillies, which will look to capitalize on his raw ability and control in their farm system.

No. 26 Minnesota Twins: Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland HS (N.J.) Petty impressed evaluators with his consistent fastball sitting in the upper 90s across the summer high school showcase circuit, and he recorded a 1.15 ERA in 48 2/3 innings in his senior season at Mainland High School. Petty’s mature presence on the mound sets him up for a solid future as a starter within the Twins organization.

No. 30 Cincinnati Reds — Compensation Pick: Jay Allen, OF, John Carroll Catholic (Fla.) The Reds picked up the 6'3" Allen with their compensation pick for the Dodgers signing Trevor Bauer, and they selected an athletic hitter with upside as a potential power hitter.

Each of these prospects has graduated from high school, qualifying them to be selected in this year's draft. Now, they are left to decide if they'd like to immediately begin developing in MLB farm systems - which includes a payday - or to take their talents to Gainesville and pick up on the speed of the game under coach Kevin O'Sullivan at one of the nation's most prestigious programs.

According to MLB.com, the slot values for each pick are as follows: Painter's selection is valued at $4,197,300, Petty's selection is valued at $2,653,400, and Allen's selection is valued at $2,365,500. With life-changing money on the line, it would not be a huge surprise to see each player ultimately choose to begin their pro career now.

The second of 20 rounds in the 2021 MLB Draft begins on Monday, and the entire event will wrap up on Tuesday.

