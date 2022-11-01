Gators Kicker Adam Mihalek Nominated for 2022 Burlsworth Trophy

Photo: Adam Mihalek; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt freshman and walk-on kicker Adam Mihalek was named among the nation's nominees for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday, the award's foundation announced on Tuesday.

The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began their career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field, according to the foundation.

Mihalek opted to enroll at Florida in 2021 over his two scholarship offers, from Army and Navy, thanks to a connection he built with former Gators special teams quality control coach and former NFL kicker Shayne Graham. He was otherwise underrecruited due to a lack of experience, having begun to play football as a junior in high school.

Following the departure of kickers Chris Howard (transfer) and Jace Christmann (graduate), who split the starting placekicking role for Florida in 2021, Mihalek suddenly found himself in line to start for UF under new head coach Billy Napier in 2022. He had a leg up on true freshman Trey Smack, who enrolled during the summer and missed some time in fall camp due to an unspecified injury.

"I just realized, okay, I have an opportunity. I have a clean slate, brand new," Mihalek described in September. "I was like, 'I know what I can do, I know I can do better than what I ... had been during that season.' So it was like, this is here, it’s now or never, I’m all in."

The necessity to move forward with an inexperienced, walk-on kicker as the team's starter came with its ups and downs for Florida. After a strong start to the season where Mihalek made his first three field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards, he went 2-of-6 over his next three games with misses from 46 to 50 yards each time.

Napier admitted after Mihalek's 1-of-3 showing against Missouri in October that the team would adjust its field goal range, expressing his confidence in the walk-on kicker to turn things around as a result of the tweaks.

"Adam has been huge for us so far this year. He missed a few today, just like there are several things I could have done better today. No player goes out there is perfect. Adam will respond to that going forward.”

In the two games since, Mihalek has gotten back on track as Napier predicted. He made all five of his extra points attempts against LSU in Week 7 and went 2-of-2 on field goals against Georgia this past weekend, from 52 and 26 yards.

Mihalek has also converted each of his 27 extra points attempts on the season.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman.

Without a Division 1 scholarship offer, Burlsworth walked on at Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and earned All-American honors in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.

The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

Each nominee must have begun their first season of participation with an FBS football program without financial aid of any kind from their university’s athletic department.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and announce this year's recipient will be held on December 5.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.