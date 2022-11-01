LB Amari Burney Setting a 'Big Picture' Example for Billy Napier's Gators

While identifying talent for the future — both currently on the roster and in the prep ranks — is imperative at this stage for the Florida Gators, the staff is also focused on instilling a certain style of operation and similar mindsets for players into the mix.

Running back Montrell Johnson and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence have seen what having the right pieces that operate a certain way can do for success on a Billy Napier-coached team during their time at Louisiana-Lafayette. Their ability to set examples for the new culture is a major reason Napier brought the duo over to anchor vital spots in Florida's offense and the locker room.

However, there is a search for more from the personnel group Napier took over.

One of the players Napier inherited that he's credited as a player to emulate moving forward in the team's rebuilding efforts is linebacker Amari Burney, who has started every game for the Gators this season.

"Amari is one of the best players that we have, big picture-wise, relative to his attitude, his energy every day, the consistency in which he shows up and works," Napier said on Monday. "Nothing but respect for Amari in his overall approach."

Burney has turned in multiple big performances as a fifth-year senior in 2022, with his best overall outing coming against Georgia on Saturday.

He accounted for seven tackles and forced two third-quarter turnovers — with a forced fumble on the first defensive drive of the second half and an interception on the second.

His impact in that part of the contest led to Florida's 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, clawing back within one possession of the No. 1 Bulldogs at a score of 28-20. That resiliency, which Napier coined as a potential "turning point," is an embodiment of Burney's career with the Gators as someone who's experienced considerable ups and downs throughout his time in Gainesville.

He started his career in orange and blue by being jerked around the defensive backfield with time training at STAR and safety before eventually settling in as an off-ball linebacker. That time away from the position he would ultimately man stunted his growth as a defender early on, and has left some lasting effects on Burney's development at the collegiate level.

But, this season, Burney has not-so-quietly had his best year with the Gators. He's rated as one of the team's best pass rushers and has multiple game-changing plays on his resume to either win Florida the game or put them in a position to contend in the matchup.

Burney's teammates take notice of his consistency and resiliency despite the adversity he has and continues to face.

On Saturday, that moment of adversity came when Dawgs tight end Brock Bowers scored from 73 yards out in the first half despite Burney's tight coverage of the All-American caliber talent. Burney got a hand on Stetson Bennett's pass down the left boundary, but instead of knocking it away, the ball ricocheted off his helmet before being bobbled and secured by Bowers to extend the Georgia lead to 21-0.

He bounced back in the third quarter to catalyze the Florida comeback attempt.

"The kid's resilient," the sophomore defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp said about Burney during his postgame media availability on Saturday. "He has a one-track mind and he has a one-play mind. That play was over, it's time to play the next play and it's time to win this game, at least attempt to win this game, and keep on pushing forward. Because, you know, the harder you play, the more resilient you are.

"The more we come together [on] defense, the better chance we have at winning games like this."

While they didn't win, the bleak reality that a 28-3 halftime score provided Florida did not deter Burney from producing at a high level in the second half, showcasing himself as a key piece for the defense.

"This is a guy that has the respect of his peers," Napier said. "He's a smart player. He's a really good communicator, and he's really a versatile player. He's been very productive for us."

Fellow starting linebacker Ventrell Miller, who is in his sixth season with the Gators and considered the leader of the defense, also speaks highly of Burney. Not only does his play pop off the film, but Miller credits Burney for his understanding of the new scheme that they've had equal time to learn.

Miller said that helps him when he's on the field.

"He knows the system in and out," Miller said on Oct. 5. "Even he helps me sometimes."

While he may not be with the squad in 2023 due to his expiring eligibility, Burney will be an example for others to emulate as it pertains to the type of players Napier and Co. look to line the roster within their rebuilding efforts over the next few seasons.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.