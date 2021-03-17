Burney: 'Attention to Detail' is the Focus of the Gators Defense

Communication and attention to detail are the focuses of defensive improvement for the Florida Gators this spring, says linebacker Amari Burney.

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

You've heard it before, probably: Florida's defense wasn't all that great in 2020.

The unit regressed tremendously from its previous two seasons under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and head coach Dan Mullen, really in all areas but particularly defending the pass and in communication - both pre and post-snap. The Gators' 257.5 yards through the air allowed per game ranked 100th in the nation, good for eighth-best in the SEC.

However, although it doesn't show up as a statistic other than the occasional penalty, communication errors plagued UFs defense from top to bottom which had a natural effect on defending both the pass and the run. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, senior linebacker Amari Burney suggested that the focus this spring for Florida has been to fix those issues.

"Being more attention to detail, everybody knowing their assignment. Just the little things," Burney made note of the unit's improvements in spring. "Not jumping offsides, getting off the field. Because third downs, you jump offsides, that's an easy first down. Nobody not knowing an assignment, that's an easy first down. So just getting off the field and having an attention to detail."

Whether it was a front-seven player filling the wrong gap against the run, someone taking a bad downhill toward a rusher, biting on run fakes to open up second-level pass-options, or a defensive back losing themselves in deeper coverage, UF's communication errors were one of the lone consistent aspects of the unit in 2020. It also led to a fair share of offsides penalties and neutral zone infractions by the defensive line.

The problems were first identified against Ole Miss in week one and remained present into the Cotton Bowl, particularly plaguing the Gators in upset losses to Texas A&M and LSU, among other contests.

Sure, Florida can improve in coverage and stuffing the run. But a step forward in those areas will only take the Gators so far if the fundamentals are still lacking. Burney, one of Florida's most seasoned defenders, shared that the Gators have made it a daily task to go over and correct these blunders in spring practice and the film room.

"Every day in practice we look at it ... Every day we're going over cut-ups of people jumping offside, saying, 'We can't do that.' Watching people fake, saying, 'We can't do that,'" said Burney. "If everybody knows their assignment and we don't jump off the field, we get off the field easy."

So long as tweaks are made and communication improves, Burney believes the Gators' defense will be an exciting one in 2021. There's a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the unit according to Burney, other players and coaches, and confidence that the unit will return to its play-making ways in the near future.

“Everybody’s going to make plays, it’s really not just one person," Burney stated. "The back end is going to make some plays, the D-line is going to make some plays and the linebackers are going to make some plays.”