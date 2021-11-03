Should Dameon Pierce's Workload Increase in the Gators Offense?

Dameon Pierce has been the Florida Gators' most effective running back this season. Why isn't he getting the ball more?

Earlier in the season when Dan Mullen started getting pressed about the Florida Gators' starting quarterback, he responded with a question of his own.

"You know what you never ask?" Mullen posed to reporters after UF's Week 2 victory over USF. "Why don’t you ask who the starting running back is? Who started today?”

At that point, Florida's three-headed rushing attack was seemingly unstoppable. No matter who earned a given carry between Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and Nay'Quan Wright, one of the running backs was breaking off for a big rushing gain more often than not.

That hasn't been the case in recent weeks, though. And it has turned Mullen's earlier retort into a legitimate question.

Dating back to Florida's win over Tennessee, a stretch that includes the team's abysmal losses to Kentucky, LSU and Alabama, Pierce has been the only back of the three to consistently produce. Pierce is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per touch over the Gators' last five matchups and 69.4 scrimmage yards per game across nine touches on average, scoring five touchdowns.

He's the lone member of the trio to post over 50 yards rushing in a game since the Volunteers matchup - a feat he's accomplished three times. In the two games in which he didn't meet that mark, he tallied over 50 yards receiving.

Oh, and since the season began, Pierce has scored a team-leading ten touchdowns. That's as many scores as Florida's primary starting quarterback Emory Jones has thrown this season - take that fact as you will.

And yet, Pierce has yet to receive more than nine carries or 11 total touches in a contest to date.

Meanwhile, although Davis started his season strong while Wright has flashed aplenty in moments, the two have combined for 238 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry, 384 total yards, 4.9 yards per touch and three touchdowns in the same stretch. Davis did not play against Vanderbilt in Week 5 while nursing an injury.

The backs have been splitting touches since the Tennessee game as follows: 36.6% for Pierce, 30.1% for Davis (his rate would be higher if he did not miss a game), and 33.3% for Wright. Although Pierce has outperformed Davis and Wright, he's touching the ball at nearly the same rate as his counterparts.

Mullen mentioned that he opted for Anthony Richardson at quarterback over Jones against midway through the LSU game and to start against Georgia because he had a hot hand, given his four touchdowns responsible for on as many dives against the Tigers.

Pierce has had a hot hand as of late, particularly against Georgia - which owns the nation's top run defense - when he broke off on gains of 19, 18 and 11 across his nine attempts, finishing at 7.7 yards per carry.

Naturally, Mullen was asked why Pierce wasn't utilized more: He only earned three carries in the first half against the Bulldogs.

“We rolled guys through, different things that are happening. Obviously, there’s different scenarios throughout the game," Mullen responded. "I thought he ran the ball pretty hard today. Because there’s some injuries we played two-tailback sets. We had to play multiple backs in the game, which kind of changed some things up because of some of the injuries. I thought he ran the ball hard.”

Injuries leading to two-back sets make sense from a personnel standpoint, but that doesn't necessarily answer why Pierce didn't get more carries out of those sets and in general. He was Florida's most effective back against Georgia, as he has been for several weeks, but didn't see an uptick in usage until the game fell out of the Gators' control.

Florida remains one of the nation's strongest rushing teams, although it has fallen from its previous No. 1 ranks in the country and in the SEC to No. 6 and No. 3 respectively - still great positions, but there has been a clear fall-off against conference opponents. After accumulating over 200 rushing yards in each of their first four games (recording 400 vs. FAU, 363 vs. USF, and 246 against No. 2 Alabama), the Gators have been held under 200 ground yards in each contest since.

Perhaps getting Pierce's carries into the double digits can get Florida's rushing attack back on the track it established earlier this year.

