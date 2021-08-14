Analyzing the Gators Options at CB Following Jaydon Hill's Injury

Who remains in the competition at cornerback opposite of Kaiir Elam after Jaydon Hill suffered an injury in Florida Gators fall camp?

Photo: Jadarrius Perkins; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Somber news arose from Dan Mullen's second press conference of Florida Gators fall camp: Third-year cornerback Jaydon Hill will miss the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in practice.

That leaves Florida without an experienced member of its secondary, who was in the thick of competition to start as the Gators' No. 2 cornerback opposite of Preseason All-American Kaiir Elam.

Fortunately for UF, the team has a small handful of options to serve as the next man up following an active offseason replenishing talent on the backend of its defense. Head coach Dan Mullen offered some players praise for their efforts thus far and acknowledged that they could see their roles expanded in the wake of Hill's injury.

“There’ll be a bunch of guys. You’re still in training camp. There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for guys coming in," Mullen said. "We have [Jadarrius] Perkins, transferred in, going to have an opportunity. Obviously, Avery Helm who I think is going to be extremely talented. Might just have to accelerate his career to get him on the field. [Ethan] Pouncey coming off the surgery is really kind of getting back to the player we thought he could be.

"There’s going to be some of those young guys that might just get a little more opportunity than they were expecting at this point.”

It should be acknowledged, Mullen's press conference came the day before Texas A&M graduate transfer Elijah Blades arrived on campus. That move only validates Mullen's point: The Gators have plenty of cornerbacks available who can soften the blow of losing Hill for the season.

Perkins, a junior transfer from Missouri (and before that, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C.), enrolled at Florida in late June and would presumably be a step ahead of Blades for early playing time as such. Blades opted out of the 2020 season as he recovered from an injury, further establishing the need to ease him into the lineup.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, Perkins owns the length to play boundary corner with an understanding of press technique. He has the athleticism to play field cornerback as well, having reportedly clocked a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. In 14 games at MGCCC, Perkins recorded 32 total tackles, one interception, five defended passes, and one fumble recovery.

Provided his experience and athletic skill-set, Perkins could be an early favorite to step into the No. 2 cornerback role. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Perkins in a big role right out of junior college - he manned first-team reps during the spring at Missouri.

Should Florida opt for a player more experienced within the Gators scheme, though, Helm, Pouncey, and true freshman Jason Marshall Jr. could emerge rather quickly.

Helm appears to be quite the athlete himself, impressing the coaching staff in spring with a 4.3-range 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump in team drills. The Missouri City (Texas) native appeared in one game as a true freshman, taking the field for 19 snaps in the Cotton Bowl, where he made one tackle.

Helm played an ample amount of press in high school, and flashed great recovery speed if he was beaten off the line or playing trailing technique. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and could continue to add muscle, but his athleticism can be utilized at the field cornerback position.

Pouncey, a highly-coveted recruit out of Winter Park (Fla.) has caught Mullen's eye after missing his freshman season following a Sept. 2020 hip surgery. Pouncey also missed the majority of his senior season of high school with a hip injury.

However, when Pouncey did play in prep ball, he was nothing short of a ballhawk. Pouncey recorded eight interceptions (including three pick-sixes) and 21 defended passes as well as 43 tackles, and five tackles for loss during his 2019 junior season, which promoted him to a national recruit status.

Listed at 157 pounds upon enrollment, it appears a year of recovery and strength training has benefitted Pouncey, who now stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, like Helm. He still has room to grow, but could realistically take the field for coverage reps at that size.

Marshall isn't a leading candidate to start given the experience ahead of him, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him fill in on some occassions. Marshall was the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021 according to Sports Illustrated All-American and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation last year, his evaluation reading "he won’t sit very long, if at all, once he gets to a big-time college program."

As a junior at Miami Palmetto (Fla.), Marshall tallied five interceptions, another 15 pass breakups, and 44 tackles. His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injury, but he impressed coaches during spring camp.

Hill's production over the past two seasons - 25 tackles and 10 defended passes - had earned him the right to compete for the job. His loss stings as Florida had put together a deep cornerback room over the offseason, which would allow the Gators' coaching staff to "roll guys through" the secondary often, as Mullen often puts it.

That being said, Florida has options to continue to competition at cornerback No. 2, and should carry a solid amount of depth into the season while Hill recovers.

