Report: Gators QB Anthony Richardson Hasn't Practiced Since Georgia Loss

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson has yet to suit up for a practice thus far this week.

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in the team's 34-7 loss to Georgia on Sunday, according to Orlando Sentinal reporter Edgar Thompson, who spoke with Florida head coach Dan Mullen on Tuesday.

Mullen was not able to provide an answer as to whether or not he would be available for practice on Wednesday, however.

On Monday, Richardson's status was unclear, and when asked about whether or not the redshirt freshman QB would be available when the Gators travel to face South Carolina on Saturday, Mullen stated simply, "ah, we'll see," with nothing else added during his abbreviated press conference.



Richardson appeared to suffer the injury during the third quarter after being tackled by Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson. He would leave for the sideline and enter the blue medical tent before heading into the locker room. He would not return for the remainder of the contest.

Saturday's game against the Bulldogs was Richardson's first career start, something that was highly anticipated heading into the week. Richardson's performance would leave much to be desired as he looked overwhelmed during the outing, completing just 12 of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interc3eptions.

If Richardson is unable to practice this week, and subsequently misses the team's contest against the Gamecocks on Saturday, the Gators will turn to redshirt junior QB Emory Jones, the team's Week 1 starting QB.

Freshman Jalen Kitna would be the likely backup in that situation, however, the team also has freshman QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson on the roster.

Richardson has missed two other games for Florida this season, both coming in the month of September due to a hamstring injury. On the year, he's completed 57.9% of his passes for 474 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also run for 364 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Mullen will be available later today via teleconference and is expected to provide further updates on Richardson's status at that time.

