Gators QB Anthony Richardson's Injury Status Remains Unclear

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

On Saturday, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen opted to start redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, marking Richardson's first career start after he put on quite a performance at LSU two weeks prior.

It was an underwhelming debut in the role as Richardson posted zero touchdowns and turned the ball over three times. He completed 12-of-20 passes for a mere 82 yards and rushed for 26 yards on 12 attempts.

That being said, Mullen effectively pulled the plug on redshirt junior Emory Jones as a starter by making the call, trotting an inexperienced yet athletically gifted and intriguing quarterback out against the nation's best defense instead of the incumbent No. 1 QB. At this point, it would most likely be in Florida's best interest to continue starting Richardson and allow him to develop with game reps as the 4-4 Gators look to rebound in 2022.

The question is, will Richardson be available to start on Saturday when the Gators travel north to face the South Carolina Gamecocks?

“Ah, we'll see," Mullen said on Monday.

Richardson was unable to complete the game against Georgia after suffering an injury to the head and neck area on the Gators' second series of the third quarter. Jones filled in and played well, completing 10-of-14 passes for 112 yards and rushing for Florida's only touchdown of the game.

Mullen's vague reply to a question about Richardson's status was par for the course. Asked the same thing on Saturday after the 34-7 loss, Mullen replied: "We’ll see, we’ll get it evaluated. I don’t have that, I’m not a doctor right now. I just got a quick update from the trainers that he was not going to return. I’ll get it with them at a later date."

No one asked or expected Mullen to act as a doctor, rather, media and the Florida faithful are interested in the health status of the Gators' presumable starting quarterback. That is something a head coach should know, perhaps not in the moments immediately after a game, but surely a couple of days later. It read as yet another deflection by a coach who has earned a reputation for deflecting important and relevant questions.

This story wouldn't be as critical of Mullen's responses if this was a one-time thing or if he provided more than "we'll see" in his Monday answer. But it is a reoccurring trend: Mullen admitted that Richardson practiced immediately following a Week 2 hamstring injury and that he was even cleared to play against Alabama and Tennessee, but Richardson ultimately played in neither game out of caution.

Another instance involves cornerback Kaiir Elam, who missed three games earlier this season with a knee sprain. Before his second inactive game, Mullen described Elam as "probable" to play and reiterated that he was on track to dress against Kentucky in that week's coaches teleconference. Instead, Elam would go on to miss the Kentucky game and the Vanderbilt game the following week.

The closest thing available to an update on Richardson this week comes from Rivals reporter Nick de la Torre, who observed the Gators walking into practice on Monday. de la Torre reported that Richardson was with the team and dressed for the workout, but noted that the quarterback was not wearing cleats at the time.

Otherwise, unless Mullen shares a more detailed update during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference - which is doubtful, as Mullen cut off media access to the program for the remainder of the week beyond the ten-minute midweek call - outsiders will most likely have to wait until Saturday before kickoff to find out if Richardson is available to play.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.