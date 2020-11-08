After defeating the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and clearing a path to the 2020 SEC Championship, the Florida Gators have re-entered the top five in the Coaches Poll, as well as jumped two spots in the AP Top 25.

Florida was announced as the No. 5 school in the land by the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday, followed by a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 that was just released.

Below, you can find both rankings in their entirety.

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (7-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Florida (4-1)

6. Texas A & M (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. Brigham Young (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

11. Georgia (4-2)

12. Oregon (1-0)

13. Oklahoma State (5-1)

14. Wisconsin (1-0)

15. Marshall (6-0)

16. Iowa State (5-2)

17. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

18. Oklahoma (5-2)

19. Southern Methodist (7-1)

20. Southern California (1-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Liberty (7-0)

23. Northwestern (3-0)

24. Texas (5-2)

25. Army (6-1)

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State, No. 24 North Carolina, No. 25 Michigan

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (7-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A & M (5-1)

6. Florida (4-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. Brigham Young (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

11. Oregon (1-0)

12. Georgia (4-2)

13. Wisconsin (1-0)

14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

16. Marshall (6-0)

17. Iowa State (5-2)

18. Oklahoma (5-2)

19. Southern Methodist (7-1)

20. Southern California (1-0)

21. Texas (5-2)

22. Liberty (7-0)

23. Northwestern (3-0)

24. Auburn (4-2)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)

Florida began the preseason as the No. 8 team in the AP Top 25, jumping to No. 5 prior to the SEC began its season. and rising as high as No. 3 before a setback loss to Texas A & M in week six. The Coaches Poll followed a similar model to begin Florida's season.

UF's loss to A & M in week three of SEC action is coming back to bite UF in the AP poll, despite just topping a top-five team in Georgia. The Aggies handily defeated South Carolina, 48-3, on Saturday.