Florida Gators Re-Enter Top 5 in Coaches Poll, No. 6 in AP Top 25
Zach Goodall
After defeating the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and clearing a path to the 2020 SEC Championship, the Florida Gators have re-entered the top five in the Coaches Poll, as well as jumped two spots in the AP Top 25.
Florida was announced as the No. 5 school in the land by the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday, followed by a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 that was just released.
Below, you can find both rankings in their entirety.
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (6-0)
2. Notre Dame (7-0)
3. Ohio State (3-0)
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Florida (4-1)
6. Texas A&M (5-1)
7. Cincinnati (6-0)
8. Brigham Young (8-0)
9. Miami (6-1)
10. Indiana (3-0)
11. Georgia (4-2)
12. Oregon (1-0)
13. Oklahoma State (5-1)
14. Wisconsin (1-0)
15. Marshall (6-0)
16. Iowa State (5-2)
17. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
18. Oklahoma (5-2)
19. Southern Methodist (7-1)
20. Southern California (1-0)
21. Auburn (4-2)
22. Liberty (7-0)
23. Northwestern (3-0)
24. Texas (5-2)
25. Army (6-1)
Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State, No. 24 North Carolina, No. 25 Michigan
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (6-0)
2. Notre Dame (7-0)
3. Ohio State (3-0)
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (4-1)
7. Cincinnati (6-0)
8. Brigham Young (8-0)
9. Miami (6-1)
10. Indiana (3-0)
11. Oregon (1-0)
12. Georgia (4-2)
13. Wisconsin (1-0)
14. Oklahoma State (5-1)
15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
16. Marshall (6-0)
17. Iowa State (5-2)
18. Oklahoma (5-2)
19. Southern Methodist (7-1)
20. Southern California (1-0)
21. Texas (5-2)
22. Liberty (7-0)
23. Northwestern (3-0)
24. Auburn (4-2)
25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)
Florida began the preseason as the No. 8 team in the AP Top 25, jumping to No. 5 prior to the SEC began its season. and rising as high as No. 3 before a setback loss to Texas A&M in week six. The Coaches Poll followed a similar model to begin Florida's season.
UF's loss to A&M in week three of SEC action is coming back to bite UF in the AP poll, despite just topping a top-five team in Georgia. The Aggies handily defeated South Carolina, 48-3, on Saturday.