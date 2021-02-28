Arik Gilbert Re-Enters Transfer Portal, Won't Join Florida Gators

The Florida Gators won't earn the services of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert after all.

Forner LSU tight end Arik Gilbert's time as a Florida Gator was short-lived. In fact, technically, it never even happened.

Gilbert announced on Sunday that he will re-enter the transfer portal and has de-committed from Florida. The rising sophomore had committed to UF on Jan. 31, after spending several weeks in the transfer portal, following an opt-out to end his productive freshman campaign with the Tigers.

"I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," Gilbert said in a tweet. "I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus."

Gilbert had not enrolled at Florida following his commitment, planning to do so during the summer. In eight games at LSU, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida accepted Gilbert's commitment in hopes that he could build upon the historical season that Kyle Pitts produced at the tight end position in 2020, as Gilbert is considered the No. 1 tight end prospect of all time according to consensus rankings.

As Pitts has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, UF will look to Kemore Gamble, Keon Zipperer, Jonathan Odom, early enrollee Nick Elksnis, and incoming freshman Gage Wilcox to fill in across the Gators' offense. Gamble and Zipperer both played in place of Pitts as the starter dealt with injuries throughout the 2020 season, combining for 21 receptions, 305 yards, and five touchdowns.