Other than a quick benching against Missouri in 2018, which perhaps served as ideal motivation, Dan Mullen stuck with Feleipe Franks - through thick and thin - as his quarterback while he rebuilt the Florida Gators football program.

As Sam Pittman looked to do the same at Arkansas this year, in his first FBS head coaching gig, he looked to Franks as well.

Franks hit the NCAA transfer portal after the 2019 season, missing the final nine games due to a dislocated ankle while Kyle Trask more than sufficed as Florida's signal-caller. With ample experience in the SEC, particularly helping lead a UF team in disarray one year to a New Year's Six Bowl victory the next, Pittman believed Franks was the guy to build a team around in 2020.

So far, so good. Arkansas is off to a 3-3 start on a conference-only schedule. The Razorbacks had not beaten an SEC team since 2017 prior to Pittman and Franks' arrival.

"I don’t know how to explain it," Franks shared on his role in both rebuilds. "Just being the competitor that I am. Being able to be part of those stories, it’s awesome."

For Arkansas, Franks has been playing some of the best ball of his career, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,428 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 238 rushing yards on 35 attempts (per Pro Football Focus, which doesn't subtract sack yardage from QB rushing production). Nine completions have come on passes of 20+ yards (17 attempts), totaling 365 yards and four touchdowns.

Franks tallied 3,155 yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions under Mullen at UF, with an additional eight rushing scores and 535 yards on the ground.

RELATED: Former Florida teammates "pumped up" to face Feleipe Franks

Franks credited wisdom coming via experience and constructive criticism for his maturation as a quarterback. Franks did not play to the level he is now prior to Mullen's arrival at UF, and inconsistent play across nine games in 2018 led to quick benching. Trask looked to take the starting role at that point but broke his foot in practice the next week, which handed the job right back to Franks.

A switch must have flipped for Franks at that moment as he's been a different, improved quarterback since, dedicated to perfecting his craft and helping his team win ball games.

"I’m just being a part of this journey with this team to finish out the season strong and go out there and change things around here and the culture here, it’s important for me right this second," Franks said about his new team. "That’s what my main focus is on and to win games. That’s always been my main focus, ever since I’ve been playing is just to win."

The two situations are unique and not necessarily comparable - Franks said as much. Florida was not a consistent doormat in the SEC prior to Mullen's arrival like Arkansas was prior to Pittman's. But that's what makes Franks' latest success even more respectable.

Entering the season, not a single person would have considered Florida vs. Arkansas to be a trap game for the Gators. UF appeared to be the far superior team, and remains to be more talented and proven, but this won't be an easy victory for Florida against its former quarterback and a formidable Arkansas squad, unlike anything we've seen in several years.

Franks will certainly be motivated in trying to pull off an upset over his old team on Saturday.

"That’s just me being an ultimate competitor," said Franks. "Being a part of those stories is awesome, and it’s a blessing, at the end of the day.”