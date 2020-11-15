Usually, I'll lead into my five key takeaways from a Florida Gators' game with a recap of the action and some additional thoughts.

We'll keep this intro short. Florida isn't a perfect team, but it's ready to contend in the SEC. It's ready to take on Alabama. We know this now, and you can learn why below.

Florida scored more points without Kyle Pitts than it had all season.

Prior to Arkansas, the most amount of points that Florida had scored in a game was 51 against Ole Miss. Against the Razorbacks, playing without Kyle Pitts from start to finish for the first time his year, UF broke that record by two scores (12 points), putting up 63 on Saturday night.

Of course, no one can pretend like they expected that, and if they tell you they did, they're lying. No one would ever assume that an offense would dominate unlike they had before with a first-round caliber player on the sidelines.

However, head coach Dan Mullen put together a masterful gameplan without Pitts, proving he can squeeze production out of just about anyone. UF ran the ball more than they had all year (more on that later) and quarterback Kyle Trask set SEC history en route to another six touchdown passes - two coming via Pitts' backup, Keon Zipperer.

UF can, and will, put up points against anyone. Arkansas is one of the better defenses Florida will face on its SEC-only schedule, and even without Pitts, the Gators overperformed.

Kyle Trask is now the Heisman front-runner. No debate.

Kyle Trask set SEC history for most touchdown passes in six games on an SEC-only schedule, breaking Tua Tagovailoa's record from a year ago. Alabama faced Duke, New Mexico State, and Southern Miss during that six-game stretch, making Trask's record all the more impressive.

Now, Trask stands alone leading the nation in touchdown passes, with 28 in six games. UNC's Sam Howell (eight games) and UCF's Dillon Gabriel (seven games) rank second with 23, well behind Trask at this point. Trask also ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards with 2,171 yards, and tied for seventh in completion percentage (70.1%) among QBs with at least 100 throws.

There's no quarterback in the nation posting the production or scoring efficiency that Trask does on a game-by-game basis. Last week, I wrote that Trask was firmly in the race but occasional turnover-worthy throws may keep him from winning the award, but at this point, even that seems far-fetched. The Heisman is about production, usually weighted towards players who face good opponents.

With that, Trask is clearly the frontrunner.

The running game is finally being utilized properly.

Over the past two games, running back Dameon Pierce has tallied 28 carries, about half of his season total of 61. The result has been 121 yards (4.3 Yards per carry), a touchdown, and without a doubt Florida's most efficient rushing attack.

UF appears to have finally realized that it can truly complement its dominant, efficient passing attack with a similarly efficient running game with Pierce leading the way and Nay'Quan Wright serving as an elusive change-of-pace back.

Rarely ever taking a negative play, Pierce churns out the tough yards that make plays like third down much more convertible for Florida's offense while wearing down defenses. The Gators realized that and had Pierce take six carries on the first drive alone, and as Arkansas got tired, Wright would take over the carries and made defenders miss.

Mullen said post-game that the gameplan leaned towards utilizing the run game to combat Arkansas' dime packages, which paved the way to Pierce's biggest game of the season. The Gators utilized a similar attack against UGA, and now, they've scored 35+ first-half points in consecutive games.

UF gives up too many explosive plays.

UF's pass rush is the defense's lone bright spot (not considering individual players), which regained an SEC-lead with 19 sacks, tallying four against Arkansas. While it isn't even that special of a unit, it's what gives Florida's defense a chance to get offenses off the field.

Because the rest of the unit is just about incapable. Once again, the safety room was exposed in deep coverage right out of the gate by giving up a 47-yard passing touchdown from Feleipe Franks to Mike Woods. Franks connected with Woods once again later in the game, albeit Florida had it in the bag at that point, on an 82-yard score. In total, UF gave up four passes of 15+ yards, for a total of 169 yards allowed on such plays.

Arkansas also rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 32 attempts (6.5 yards per carry). Running back Trelon Smith led the way with 118 yards and a score on eight carries, while the Razorbacks had six rushes of 10+ yards go for a total of 144.

Florida's offense is the lone reason this team is winning games, and high-scoring first halves help put the game away and make the contest easier on the defense. The pass rush was the only unit to take advantage of that, sacking Franks twice on third down to end drives. When at full strength, it's a sound unit, and it's the one that makes the Gators' defense look alright at times.

Nevertheless, Florida is ready for Atlanta.

Arkansas and Kentucky appeared to be the two toughest teams left on UF's regular-season schedule, given their level of defensive play potentially posing challenges. It's probably hard for Florida to be frightened of any defense in the conference not named Alabama at this point, though, considering the first takeaway in this story.

Seriously, how could the Gators be afraid of 0-6 Vanderbilt, 3-4 Kentucky, 2-4 Tennessee, or 2-3 LSU when they can score 63 points with a first-round offensive talent out of the gameplan?

Florida can afford to play conservatively down the stretch. They should never sleep on an opponent, especially considering each one is an SEC team, but if a player is questionable before the game? Sit 'em until next week. Up 21 points at halftime? Take out the starters at the earliest convenience. Kyle Trask sets or extends another single-game record? Get Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson in the game to limit any injury risk from that point on.

This team is ready to contend in the SEC Championship. It doesn't need to prove anything else.