SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators Inactive List vs. Arkansas: Pitts, Moon and Houston Ruled Out

Demetrius Harvey

While the No. 6 Florida Gators look to continue their hot streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight, they'll have to do so without its star tight end in Kyle Pitts, officially listed among the team's "unavailable" list shortly prior to kickoff.

Although this was expected after Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on College Gameday this morning indicating Pitts would be out for tonight's game, but potentially longer.

RELATED: Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Arkansas, Possibly Longer

"It's going to be a multi-week deal for him," said Mullen. "Hopefully we'll get him back later on down the road this season. The injury that he got in that hit last week a little more complicated than you would originally think."

Here is the full list of players are unavailable for the Gators tonight:

4 David Reese

7 Jeremiah Moon

21 Ethan Pouncey

24 Iverson Clement 

26 Kamar Wilcoxson

38 Nick Oelrich

41 James Houston

54 Lamar Goods

66 Jaelin Humphries

75 T.J. Moore

84 Kyle Pitts

Playing without Pitts will be a tough ask for the Gators tonight as he's been the team's best offensive player not named Kyle Trask on the gridiron this season. Through what amounts to four-and-a-half games, Pitts has accounted for 24 receptions for 414 yards and eight touchdowns, the most touchdowns by a tight end in college football thus far this season.

While the Gators are down Pitts for potentially a couple of games, Florida will lean heavily on its next two tight ends in Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer, both players have been expected to play a major role on the team's offense as both pass and run blockers and receivers.

According to GatorBaitMedia's Kassidy Hill, Florida linebacker David Reese was seen in a on the sideline shortly prior to kickoff.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida vs. Arkansas: Game Predictions and Takes!

Check out the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff's game predictions and takes ahead of Florida vs. Arkansas.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Dominating Razorbacks 35-14, Trask Ties Record at Halftime

Trap game or not, the No. 6 Florida Gators showed off its offensive prowess without Kyle Pitts against the Razorbacks through the first half.

Demetrius Harvey

Miami Dolphins Elevate Former Gators WR Antonio Callaway to Active Roster

The former Florida Gators playmaker, receiver Antonio Callaway is set to make his season debut with the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Arkansas: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

All of the info you need before the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks kickoff.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Arkansas, Possibly Longer

The latest injury update on Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts.

Zach Goodall

How Might the Florida Gators Fare Without TE Kyle Pitts?

With Gators TE Kyle Pitts questionable for this week's matchup against Arkansas due to a concussion, what direction may Florida go?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Arkansas: The Pass Rush

In an attempt to slow the impassioned offensive attack Felepie Franks' and Arkansas are surely to bring to the Swamp, the Gators pass rush will need to rattle the Hogs with their performance.

Brandon Carroll

The Florida Gators and the Art of A Conceptually-Based Offense

Just how does the Florida Gators efficient passing offense operate?

Zach Goodall

2021 Guard Kowacie Reeves Signs With Florida Gators

An electric guard has signed with the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

by

ARKANSAS FAN

Roundtable: Who's Been the Gators Biggest Surprise This Season?

Which player, or unit, has been the biggest surprise for the Florida Gators in 2020?

Zach Goodall