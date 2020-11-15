Gators Inactive List vs. Arkansas: Pitts, Moon and Houston Ruled Out

While the No. 6 Florida Gators look to continue their hot streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight, they'll have to do so without its star tight end in Kyle Pitts, officially listed among the team's "unavailable" list shortly prior to kickoff.

Although this was expected after Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on College Gameday this morning indicating Pitts would be out for tonight's game, but potentially longer.

RELATED: Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Arkansas, Possibly Longer

"It's going to be a multi-week deal for him," said Mullen. "Hopefully we'll get him back later on down the road this season. The injury that he got in that hit last week a little more complicated than you would originally think."

Here is the full list of players are unavailable for the Gators tonight:

4 David Reese

7 Jeremiah Moon

21 Ethan Pouncey

24 Iverson Clement

26 Kamar Wilcoxson

38 Nick Oelrich

41 James Houston

54 Lamar Goods

66 Jaelin Humphries

75 T.J. Moore

84 Kyle Pitts

Playing without Pitts will be a tough ask for the Gators tonight as he's been the team's best offensive player not named Kyle Trask on the gridiron this season. Through what amounts to four-and-a-half games, Pitts has accounted for 24 receptions for 414 yards and eight touchdowns, the most touchdowns by a tight end in college football thus far this season.

While the Gators are down Pitts for potentially a couple of games, Florida will lean heavily on its next two tight ends in Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer, both players have been expected to play a major role on the team's offense as both pass and run blockers and receivers.

According to GatorBaitMedia's Kassidy Hill, Florida linebacker David Reese was seen in a on the sideline shortly prior to kickoff.