SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Arkansas HC Pittman COVID-19 Positive, Status in Question vs. Florida

Zach Goodall

The Florida-Arkansas game scheduled for this coming Saturday just received a major implication: It could be without Razorbacks head coach, Sam Pittman, as he has tested positive for COVID-19 from Sunday's round of PCR testing within the Arkansas athletic department. The university has released the following statement:

"Head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Pittman was tested Sunday as a part of the team's normal protocol and he was informed this morning that his PCR test was positive. He is not symptomatic and is in self isolation at home. He retested this morning to confirm the results of Sunday's test with those results still pending. All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines. Coach Pittman will follow the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives."

Pittman, in his first year as the Razorbacks' head coach, appears to have already turned the program around. After over two seasons of winless football within the conference, Arkansas is off to a 3-3 start this year against only SEC competition.

Riding one of the better defenses in the league paired with consistent performances from former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, the Razorbacks rank fourth in the SEC West through seven weeks of the 2020 season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive shortly before the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia in October. Following three consecutive negative tests, Saban was cleared to rejoin that week with a confirmed false-positive test.

As Pittman is currently asymptomatic, the hope is he can yield a false-positive and join the team at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday. If he doesn't, then defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as Arkansas' interim head coach against the Gators.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida TE Kyle Pitts Questionable vs. Arkansas

Kyle Pitts receives a rare early-week injury label as the Florida Gators prepare to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zach Goodall

by

SouthernSweat

Five Key Takeaways from the Florida Gators' Subduing of Georgia

Here are the five things we learned from Florida's 44-28 victory over Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida's Trask, McPherson Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Two Florida Gators bring home weekly honors for their showings against Georgia.

Zach Goodall

Week 7 Gators Stock Report: Offense, Composure Up; Secondary Down

Who's stock is up, or down, after Florida's victory over Georgia?

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox 'Lost for Words' Following Victory Over Bulldogs

After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Florida Gators in 2019, Brenton Cox relished in his victory on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 7

What happened around the SEC during the seventh week of play this season?

michaelknauff

Gators Re-Enter Top 5 in Coaches Poll, No. 6 in AP Top 25

After a brief absence, the Florida Gators have re-entered the top 25 in both the Coaches and AP Polls.

Zach Goodall

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Florida's Win Over Georgia

Taking a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Gators momentous victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brandon Carroll

Mullen Relishes in Florida Gators 'Big-Time' Victory Over Georgia

The Florida Gators control their own destiny after defeating arch-rival Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Take Down Bulldogs 44-28, Inch Closer to SEC Title Game

The No. 8 Florida Gators take down the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs to take control of the SEC East.

Demetrius Harvey