Florida Gators Availability Report vs. Texas A&M
The SEC's equivalent of the NFL's injury report is the "availability report." So what's it look like for the Florida Gators ahead of the Texas A&M game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are just days away from its SEC-opener against Texas A&M, the team’s official availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
Both Florida’s and Texas A&M’s individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s kickoff. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators’ Availability Report (Scholarship-only)
Players listed as “out”:
- WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (Lower body)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- TE Keon Zipperer (Knee)
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Asa Turner (Lower body)
Players listed as “questionable”:
- WR Andy Jean (Upper body)
- WR Eugene Wilson III
- EDGE TJ Searcy
- DB Sharif Denson
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Bryce Thornton
Texas A&M Aggies’ Availability Report
- RB Rueben Owens: OUT
- OL Mark Nabou Jr.: OUT
- LB Scooby Williams: Questionable
