Florida Gators 2021 MLB Draft Recap: Day 2

Which Florida Gators players and signees were selected on the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft?

After seeing three top signees selected in the first round, another eight Florida Gators - seven from last season's roster and another signee - were selected on the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

You can find the entire list of Gators' draft picks and their slot value from rounds two through ten below.

No. 40 Boston Red Sox: Jud Fabian, OF

Slot value: $1,856,700

No. 69 Cleveland Indians: Tommy Mace, RHP

Slot value: $929,800

No. 95 Cleveland Indians: Jack Fox, SS (signee - Lakeland Christian School, Fla.)

Slot value: $610,800

No. 136 Boston Red Sox: Nathan Hickey, C

Slot value: $410,100

No. 142 New York Mets: Christian Scott, P

Slot value: $386,600

No. 203 Washington Nationals: Jacob Young, OF

Slot value: $225,800

No. 216 Cleveland Indians: Jack Leftwich, RHP

Slot value: $203,400

No. 306 Cleveland Indians: Franco Alemán, RHP

Slot value: $143,500

In addition, 2021 catcher signee Rene Lastres opted out of the draft on Monday and plans to enroll at Florida this year, according to Hector Rodriguez of Rivals.

Florida is currently tied with Texas Tech for the most player draft picks in this year's selection ceremony thus far. The final ten rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft will take place on Tuesday.

