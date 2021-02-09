Florida Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25

After one week included among the nation's best, Florida has fallen out of the AP Top 25.

Florida (10-5) began last week as a new member of the AP Top 25, riding a four-game winning streak including victories over No. 6 Tennessee at home and No. 11 West Virginia on the road.

After claiming the No. 22 spot in the poll, the Gators are now outside of the top 25 following a 72-66 loss to South Carolina (5-6) and having two games postponed due to COVID-19 implications against LSU and No. 16 Tennessee. Florida received 29 votes to make the top 25.

Florida is next scheduled to take the court again on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 P.M. against Texas A&M, in Gainesville.

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below.

1. Gonzaga (18-0)

2. Baylor (17-0)

3. Michigan (13-1)

4. Ohio State (15-4)

5. Villanova (12-2)

6. Illinois (13-5)

7. Texas Tech (14-5)

8. Houston (16-2)

9. Virginia (13-3)

10. Missouri

11. Alabama (15-5)

12. Oklahoma (12-5)

13. Texas (11-5)

14. West Virginia (13-5)

15. Iowa (13-6)

16. Tennessee (13-4)

17. Florida State (10-3)

18. Virginia Tech (14-4)

19. Creighton (14-5)

20. USC (15-3)

21. Wisconsin (14-6)

22. Loyola Chicago (0-0)

23. Oklahoma State (12-5)

24. Purdue (13-7)

25. Rutgers (11-6)