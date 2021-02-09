Florida Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25
Florida (10-5) began last week as a new member of the AP Top 25, riding a four-game winning streak including victories over No. 6 Tennessee at home and No. 11 West Virginia on the road.
After claiming the No. 22 spot in the poll, the Gators are now outside of the top 25 following a 72-66 loss to South Carolina (5-6) and having two games postponed due to COVID-19 implications against LSU and No. 16 Tennessee. Florida received 29 votes to make the top 25.
Florida is next scheduled to take the court again on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 P.M. against Texas A&M, in Gainesville.
You can find the entire AP Top 25 below.
1. Gonzaga (18-0)
2. Baylor (17-0)
3. Michigan (13-1)
4. Ohio State (15-4)
5. Villanova (12-2)
6. Illinois (13-5)
7. Texas Tech (14-5)
8. Houston (16-2)
9. Virginia (13-3)
10. Missouri
11. Alabama (15-5)
12. Oklahoma (12-5)
13. Texas (11-5)
14. West Virginia (13-5)
15. Iowa (13-6)
16. Tennessee (13-4)
17. Florida State (10-3)
18. Virginia Tech (14-4)
19. Creighton (14-5)
20. USC (15-3)
21. Wisconsin (14-6)
22. Loyola Chicago (0-0)
23. Oklahoma State (12-5)
24. Purdue (13-7)
25. Rutgers (11-6)