Gators Basketball PG Tre Mann, PF Colin Castleton Earn All-SEC Honors

The Florida Gators have been on a roller-coaster of a season, but two players, point guard Tre Mann and power forward Colin Castleton have earned some respect, netting All-SEC honors.

While the Florida Gators (13-8, 9-7) are reeling from a regular-season finale loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, two of its players have earned some recognition as a couple of the best basketball players in the SEC.

Today, the conference announced that both sophomore point guard Tre Mann and junior power forward Colin Castleton have earned All-SEC honors. Coaches within the SEC named Mann to the first team, while Castleton was named to the second team.

Florida has been on a bumpy road this season. They've suffered some tough losses, including the team's regular-season finale against the Tennessee Volunteers 65-54. But, the team has also earned some fantastic victories, including one over No. 10 ranked West Virginia, Tennessee (January), and, most recently, Kentucky.

Those victories wouldn't have happened without Mann or Castleton on the floor as they've become essential pieces for this year's Florida basketball team.

Florida stated this in its press release today regarding Mann's season this year:

Mann has led the Gators in scoring in six of his last nine appearances and was named SEC Player of the Week on March 1 after leading UF to road wins at Auburn and Kentucky. He earned his first career double-double in the win at Auburn with 19 points and 13 rebounds, the first Florida guard since Nick Calathes to reach those numbers in a game. Mann is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season and has a chance to become the third Gator over the last decade to average 15 points per game (Jalen Hudson, 15.5, 2017-18; Kenny Boynton, 15.9, 2011-12). Mann has raised his scoring average by 9.7 points per game over his freshman season (5.3), the largest increase by a Gator since Joakim Noah boosted his average by 10.7 points between his freshman and sophomore seasons (3.2 to 14.2).

On Castleton:

Castleton is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, the seventh Gator in program history to win the award multiple times. The Deland native began SEC play with a bang, going for 20+ points in three of the Gators’ first five conference contests, including a career-high 23 points in the opener at Vanderbilt. Castleton, who averages 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, is also the SEC’s second-leading shot-blocker at 2.3 per game. His stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots vs. Ole Miss was the first 20/10/8-block line in SEC league play in 24 years (Ansu Sesay, Ole Miss, 29/13/8 vs. Mississippi State, 2/19/97). He also became the first SEC player to block six or more shots in consecutive games since LSU’s Jordan Mickey did so in Jan. 2015.

This is the second year in a row the Gators have had multiple All-SEC players. Last year, the team saw Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. earn the nods. Johnson was lost for the season after suffering a medical emergency in the team's contest against the Florida State Seminoles in December of last year.

Florida finishes its season ranked No. 5 in the SEC and will open the SEC tournament on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's Texas A&M and Vanderbilt matchup. The Gators have yet to face the Aggies this season due to a cancelation on Feb. 13. They have played Vanderbilt twice already, defeating the Commodores both times.