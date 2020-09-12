Report: Fire Breaks Out at Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- At approximately 3:16 p.m., the Alachua County Fire and Rescue arrived at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a fire was reported at the stadium.

A video posted a video on social media appeared to show large clouds of smoke billowing out of the stadium's upper levels.

Multiple Alachua County Fire Rescue officials told SI's Zach Goodall, who is currently at the scene, that the fire began due to a tractor, considered field equipment, that was not a golf cart nor a dumpster fire. The tractor had oil inside of it, according to officials. No one was injured at the scene as the fire began on the third level of the stadium.

Immediately after the fire began, a heavy downpour began as smoke bellowed down Stadium Road heading west.

This comes just weeks prior to the SEC's season opener on Sept. 26. The Gators are currently set to host its home opener on Oct. 3 against South Carolina. Known as "The Swamp," Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was built in 1930 and held a capacity of 22,000 prior to being renovated and upgraded heavily to 88,548 occupants.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Florida has been forced to reduce its capacity by 80% bringing the expected capacity of this season to just 17,000 occupants.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said via the team's release.

There will be plenty of changes to this season, and many will come in the form of fan attendance.

This story is currently breaking and ongoing, and will be updated as needed.