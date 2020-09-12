SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Report: Fire Breaks Out at Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Demetrius Harvey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- At approximately 3:16 p.m., the Alachua County Fire and Rescue arrived at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a fire was reported at the stadium.

A video posted a video on social media appeared to show large clouds of smoke billowing out of the stadium's upper levels.

Multiple Alachua County Fire Rescue officials told SI's Zach Goodall, who is currently at the scene, that the fire began due to a tractor, considered field equipment, that was not a golf cart nor a dumpster fire. The tractor had oil inside of it, according to officials. No one was injured at the scene as the fire began on the third level of the stadium.

Immediately after the fire began, a heavy downpour began as smoke bellowed down Stadium Road heading west.      

This comes just weeks prior to the SEC's season opener on Sept. 26. The Gators are currently set to host its home opener on Oct. 3 against South Carolina. Known as "The Swamp," Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was built in 1930 and held a capacity of 22,000 prior to being renovated and upgraded heavily to 88,548 occupants. 

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Florida has been forced to reduce its capacity by 80% bringing the expected capacity of this season to just 17,000 occupants.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said via the team's release.

There will be plenty of changes to this season, and many will come in the form of fan attendance.

This story is currently breaking and ongoing, and will be updated as needed.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
sckendallUF
sckendallUF

Man...

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators Coach Ron English Talks 'Big Year' Ahead for Trey Dean

The Gators are returning three senior safeties this season, but the room will be vastly different, improved after influx of talent.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Safeties Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner Improve Physicality

Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English sounds off on the improvements safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner have made physically.

Zach Goodall

Gators To Have Role for TE Keon Zipperer, 'Absolutely' Says Brewster

The Florida Gators may have one of the best tight end groups in the country.

Demetrius Harvey

Once Forgotten, Gators RB Malik Davis Ready To 'Refresh' Memories

After dealing with multiple injuries over the past two seasons, Gators running back Malik Davis is healthy, ready to roll.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

How Does Justin Shorter Fit in the Florida Gators’ 2020 Offense?

Now eligibile to play, where could the Florida Gators line wide reciever Justin Shorter up this season?

Zach Goodall

2022 RB Damari Alston Recaps Call with Florida Gators, Updates Recruitment

Exclusive interview with class of 2022 RB Damari Alston recapping his September 1st phone call with Florida and gives an update on his recruitment.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Charles Montgomery Wants to Make an Early Impact for Florida Gators

A versatile weapon on offense, Armwood wide receiver harles Montgomery wants to hear his name called early and often in his Florida Gators career.

Zach Goodall

Gators Coach Ron English Shares Story Behind Famous Recruiting Picture

Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English has plenty of recruiting hits, and one photo might be the key to landing one more.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators WR Justin Shorter Granted Immediate Eligibility

Although it took over six months to hear back from the NCAA, Justin Shorter is now cleared to play in 2020.

Donavon Keiser

Gators' Tim Brewster: 'There's Nothing To Not Like' About TE Kyle Pitts

For the Florida Gators and tight ends coach Tim Brewster, Kyle Pitts is the total package, a complete player.

Demetrius Harvey