Billy Napier Offers Updates on Gators WR Shorter, TE Zipperer, CB Moore

Photo: Keon Zipperer; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida will be without one starter and potentially another on Saturday in College Station when the Gators take on the Texas A&M Aggies. as UF ruled tight end Keon Zipperer out and wide receiver Justin Shorter questionable for the game on Wednesday evening.

Head coach Billy Napier offered some specifics on the duo of offensive contributors' injuries on Wednesday evening, breaking down key components of an eight-man injury report.

The most notable addition to the report was Shorter, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury according to Napier.

Shorter is the Gators' leader in receiving yards this year with 471 and has emerged as a reliable deep threat for quarterback Anthony Richardson as of late, posting a reception of 30 or more yards in five of his last six games including two for 50+ yards.

"Questionable at this point and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow," Napier said of Shorter. "We did some things that have been modified [in practice] and he’ll probably be a game-time decision.”

Should Shorter be unable to go on Saturday, Richardson will have to resort to other his other pass-catching options, an arsenal already without its most productive tight end in Zipperer.

Zipperer had at one point earlier in the week shared on Facebook that he had suffered a long-term injury, but he quickly removed the post that same day. Napier offered a correction to Zipperer's reporting and indicated that the injury, to his knee, isn't of long-term concern.

"It’s pretty much to be determined based off of his rehab and recovery right now," Napier said. "We aren’t expecting him to be available this weekend but long-term, no issue there.”

Without Zipperer, as well as redshirt freshman Nick Elksnis and true freshman Arlis Boardingham available, third-year sophomore Jonathan Odom has risen to No. 2 on the depth chart behind starter Dante Zanders. Odom has appeared in four games offensively this season but has yet to receive a target, in 2021 or in his career.

“Jonathan is a very bright young man. Certainly, he’s a guy I think he’s well-prepared. We see him every day," Napier described of Odom. "He’s excited about getting an opportunity to have a role in the game. So, he’s had a good week’s practice and he’s excited about contributing to the team.”

The Gators have seen solid production from several other receivers and will expect their starters, Xzavier Henderson and Ricky Pearsall, to absorb Shorter's workload.

Third-year sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars and true freshman Caleb Douglas are listed as co-second-teamers at Shorter's position and would see their roles increase if Shorter is sidelined on Saturday, among other receivers.

“It’s been important all year for us to pick up that slack," Henderson said on Wednesday. "People have really doubted us as a receiver room. So, I feel like there’s a lot of younger guys. We have a lot of talent in that receiver room, and everybody’s going to have to step up eventually. We’re working, and that’s all we can do. Move forward.”

On the other side of the ball, Napier offered clarity regarding the status of true freshman cornerback Devin Moore, who has been out since Florida's Week 6 matchup with Missouri due to a shoulder injury that originally went undiscovered upon his arrival at Florida and he eventually elected to play through.

Moore shared that he had undergone a "great" surgery for the wound via Twitter on Wednesday. Napier admitted that, as a result, Moore isn't expected to resume participation until the offseason.

"It was uncovered during the first few weeks of the season. He showed great toughness, he played with it for a little while and then it got to a point where he’s not able to participate," Napier said. "Devin had surgery today and certainly will be out. We’re hopeful that we’ll have him back for the offseason program and spring practice.”

Moore immediately cracked the rotation at cornerback following a strong freshman offseason, taking the field for 31 snaps against Utah in Week 1 and earning between 24-40 in each of his four appearances to follow. He finished the campaign with six tackles.

The injury roundup doesn't include the fact that Florida will also be without its season-long starting edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., who was dismissed from the team earlier this week.

Napier expressed his confidence in backup JACK edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. and Lloyd Summerall III — who was removed from the injury report this week — earlier in the week and reiterated his sentiment on Wednesday.

"They’re excited about that," said Napier. "Truth be known, at that position, we’ve been rotating players and sharing that workload for quite a long time. Those guys have played some. Their snap count will obviously increase and I know they’re excited and looking forward to that.”

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.