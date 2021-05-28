Florida Gators Breakout Watch: DT Gervon Dexter

Though he has shown plenty on the gridiron in just one season, Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter still has plenty of room to grow.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Building a team through the trenches is a commonality at all levels of football, but particularly with the Florida Gators who thrive so much off of great defensive line play throughout the year.

Recruited last year, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will certainly be one of the building blocks for the team moving forward. A former five-star athlete out of high school, Dexter has been the highest-graded recruit by Florida head coach Dan Mullen since his time with the team.

Last season, Dexter produced modestly, appearing in all 12 games of the season and starting two. He would finish the year with 19 tackles (4 solos), 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one interception. The interception would come during the first week of the season against Ole Miss.

Dexter, 6-foot-6, 308 pounds is one of the biggest defenders on the team and packs a punch with his strength and athleticism. He's expected to continue growing in his role this season with the team and is certainly a breakout candidate to watch for as the team moves forward with plenty of changes on its defensive front.

This year, Florida will be without three of its primary interior defenders, including Kyree Campbell, Marlon Dunlap and TJ Slaton who have all attempted or made the move to the NFL. Slaton was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of this year's draft.

To replace them, Florida brought in two transfer players in Daquan Newkirk (Auburn) and Antonio Shelton (Penn State). Both players are expected to play major roles with the team including from a leadership perspective.

While Florida has brought in a couple of players to replace what they've lost, don't count out Dexter in terms of how much of an impact he will make. His ability to move offensive linemen with his size and speed is unmatched on the gridiron, and another year working with defensive line coach David Turner.

The Gators have not explained exactly how they'll use Dexter, but don't be surprised to see him at multiple positions on the defensive front four. His primary position played last season was at the three technique, typically a penetrating defensive lineman, but he has plenty of ability to hold the point at the team's nose guard position.

During spring football earlier this year, Mullen made sure to note that he felt Dexter took some "good steps" forward this year. Creating plenty of depth for the team, Dexter has the ability to change the team's defensive front for years to come.