Can Dan Mullen Save His Job With the Florida Gators?

Scott Stricklin faces, arguably, the biggest decision of his career before the end of the 2021 season: To fire or retain Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Editor's note: This story expresses the opinion of AllGators' publisher Zach Goodall.

The coaching carousel is spinning at a faster rate than ever, at least when it comes to in-season head coach firings.

Dan Mullen has yet to mount one of the horses, despite the rising expectation that he will in the opinion of Florida fans, media pundits, and other observers across the nation.

Seemingly, Mullen has the final two games of the 2021 season to prove that he can lead the Florida Gators to brighter days ahead. In a vacuum, patience would make sense - Mullen's Gators were SEC East champions a year ago, a touchdown away from unseating Alabama as conference champions and clinching their first College Football Playoff berth, ever.

However, to somewhat quote Mullen somewhat from his post-Cotton Bowl press conference last year: That 2020 Florida team last played 12 games ago.

The team has spun into a steep downward spiral ever since, bringing the head coach's job security into significant question. In fact, the trend began a week prior to the SEC Championship in Florida's upset loss to LSU, which began a 5-8 stretch of Gators football that includes a 2-8 record against Power 5 opponents.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen Alex Shepherd

The blowout, 40-17 loss to a rebuilding South Carolina team could have sealed Mullen's fate with an impatient athletic director. The sloppy, 70-52 comeback victory against FCS Samford this past Saturday to follow the Gamecocks loss may have led to Mullen's dismissal from another SEC program considering the standards around the conference. His press conference and public relations snafus over the past year haven't helped his case, either.

Look no further than Mullen's "Pack the Swamp" comments from the 2020 Texas A&M loss, his $25,000 fine for violating sportsmanship bylaws in the 2020 Missouri matchup, the active one-year show-cause for recruiting and compliance violations, calling Florida's Cotton Bowl participants "scout team guys," blocking out media after the Georgia loss this year, and catching flak for mistakenly saying Florida was would "do recruiting after the season," even though his quote was taken out of context just over two weeks ago.

Yet, Mullen is still in Gainesville, with two games left in the 2021 season to prove his worth to athletic director Scott Stricklin, Florida's athletic administration, boosters, and fans.

Stricklin, in particular, will have plenty of factors to mull over in determining the direction of Florida football.

Should Stricklin stick with Mullen, which would seemingly require a strong finish to the 2021 season and perhaps a bowl game berth, he'll likely tie himself to Mullen's fate.

Keeping Mullen around rather than looking for a new head coach would require hiring a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach, as well as extending the contracts of four assistants on expiring contracts or hiring their replacements as well. The combined 2021 salaries for those six coaches was $4.2 million.

Say Stricklin hires a batch of new coaches or reach extensions with current assistants, yet, it remains clear that Mullen won't win championships at Florida a year from now. The cost to buy those coaches out of their contracts, and of course, Mullen's $12 million release, would be much greater with fresh deals than to allow contracts to expire and dismiss Mullen this year.

It would create a debt that boosters won't be happy to front, particularly if they'd like to move on from Mullen currently. At that point, wholesale changes could be called for across the athletic department, sending both Mullen and Stricklin packing.

Whereas, Stricklin could buy himself some job security by pursuing a new head coach instead, earning a few years to work with a new leader of the football program and to enjoy the benefits of the $85 million Heavener Football Training Facility that he has helped construct, rather than grasp onto a position that hinges on the success of the coach he decided to stand by.

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin Alex Shepherd

These are factors that Stricklin must consider before the season ends and the movement of college head coaches enters full swing. In that time, Mullen has a chance to show Stricklin that not all is lost.

But, one must ask, how much can Mullen truly prove by defeating a 5-5 Missouri team and a 4-6 Florida State program? Keep in mind, a decision would need to be made before the Gators' potential bowl game for 2022 recruiting purposes.

Winning those games wouldn't change the fact that Florida's roster is missing significant star power and adequate depth. Remember, the Gators' No. 22 recruiting class ranking for this cycle is their worst under Mullen by a wide margin - nothing suggests that the roster will be in better shape next season than it is now other than trust in Mullen's development plan for his players.

The same plan that's led Florida to a 5-5 record this year.

Losing one of if not both of these games would be far more telling than ending the regular season on a three-game winning streak over what are supposed to be inferior programs to Florida , at least in recent years. It would, as pointed out in other losses, showcase Florida's struggles to recruit talent under Mullen and prove that game-planning is far from the only element that can win football games in the SEC.

Even if Mullen and the Gators find a way to win out before the season concludes, it will be a tough sell to keep the head coach around given the team's struggles this season and in recruiting talent over the convenience of starting fresh.

Yet, Florida appears willing to at least offer Mullen a chance to recite his pitch.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.