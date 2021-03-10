Jeremiah: Strong Case Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Is Best Player in Draft

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah met with the media on Tuesday, talking about the 2021 NFL Draft and why Kyle Pitts could be its best player.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes that former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts could be the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, or at least believes there's an argument to be made that he is.

For now, Jeremiah, one of the media's top draft analysts in the game, has Pitts as the No. 3 player on his top-50 big board. The only two players currently ahead of him are Jamarr Chase (No. 2) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 1). That's good company.

RELATED: 2021 NFL Draft: Where Could Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Land?

By the numbers, Pitts was the best tight end last season, earning the John Mackay Award, given to the best tight end in the country. He caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, playing in just eight games on the year.

"I just watched all these corners, and I'm watching these corners with first, second, third-round draft grades in the SEC and they can't cover the guy," Jeremiah said of Pitts.

"You split them out, and I think if he was just in this draft as an X receiver, he's a top-10 or-15 pick if you've never even watched him put his hand in the ground. At that size, to be able to get in and out like he does is pretty rare, to turn guys inside out."

To make the claim that Pitts could be one of the best receivers, period, in this year's draft is pretty remarkable, especially when you consider the pool of players at the position. Receivers Chase and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are all expected to be the top three receivers selected, perhaps in that order.

There could be teams that view Pitts as a more complete receiver though when you consider his blocking.

Jeremiah would go on to compare Pitts to elite Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a future Hall of Famer at the position. The NFL Draft analyst feels as though Pitts can be even better than Kelce is, noting that Pitts comes with a larger pass-catching radius than the Chiefs tight end.

"The defense can't be right against him no matter what you do. You put big guys out there he's going to run away from them. You put small guys out there he's just going to pluck the ball off their heads. That to me is what makes him special."

One of the more interesting points Jeremiah made during his conference call was the ability for a team, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, could take Pitts even with Dallas Goedert still under contract as one of the NFL's premier tight ends.

The savings between a tight end and a receiver in the NFL is around $6M. Considering the long-term savings, and the potential Pitts has, it would make sense to break the huddle with those two players as a receiving option. Considering Pitts is a "rare mismatch player," according to Jeremiah, it would be a steal.

"So you're getting the same level of impact without having to pay that same level of cost. To me I think that could be something that could be a tiebreaker when you're making that decision."

The 2021 NFL Draft takes place on April 29. of this year, and Pitts will be one of the few top prospects that everyone will need to keep an eye on. He could go as high as No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, or even as low as No. 12 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless, Pitts will be one of the top players selected, and he will be one of the top receivers selected, period.