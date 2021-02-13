Former Florida Gators DB Chester Kimbrough Transfers to Michigan State

After announcing his transfer from the University of Florida in late December, defensive back Chester Kimbrough has found a new home in East Lansing, Mich. with the Spartans.

After two years with the Florida secondary, sophomore defensive back Chester Kimbrough took to the transfer portal in search for a new place to call home.

With the decision to seek playing time elsewhere in college football in late December, the once three-star recruit's return to the free agency market culminated in a decision late Friday night.

Announcing via Instagram his intentions to join Mel Tucker's Michigan State squad in East Lansing for the remainder of his collegiate career, a post that was later shared to Twitter by his trainer, Kimbrough has officially landed with a new squad after nearly two months in the portal.

Coming into the fold in Gainesville as part of the 2019 recruiting class, Kimbrough played in 17 games for the Gators, tallying a total of 15 tackles and three pass deflections. Standing at 5-foot-11, 167-pounds, the New Orleans native is an undersized defensive back made up for his lacking stature with excellent footwork and technical abilities as a coverage man in the Gators defense.

Seeing early time in his Florida career due to an injury to a future first-round NFL draft pick in C.J. Henderson in 2019, Kimbrough would operate alongside fellow freshmen Jaydon Hill and Kaiir Elam in relief of Henderson.

Recording the second-most snaps of the trio with 120 total (trailing only Elam, who saw 277 and became a full-time starter by the season's end), Kimbrough's early career looked to be promising as he ventured along at the collegiate ranks.

Seeing time at both the nickel and outside corner spots, Kimbrough showcased a versatility that provided Florida with an adequate, young depth piece to utilize at their discretion.

Producing a season that led to former Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson saying, “Chester’s a really good [cornerback]. He’s going to be really good," Kimbrough would walk into his sophomore season with high expectations.

Falling victim to the blatant disregard for employing younger talent in the Gators secondary in 2020 — a unit that drastically underperformed — the former Fighting Eagle of Warren Easton High School didn't get an opportunity to build upon his impressive freshman campaign, ultimately leading to his decision to transfer just before the Gators' Cotton Bowl matchup with Oklahoma.

In a mutually beneficial situation for both parties involved — given the influx of defensive back talent the Gators acquired as part of the 2021 recruiting class highlighted by Jason Marshall Jr. — Kimbrough placed himself in a low-risk, high-reward situation in his new green threads in the second chapter of his collegiate career.

In his move to East Lansing, a change of scenery that could be necessary for Kimbrough to reach his full potential as a talented starter in power five college football, Kimbrough brings a highly capable defensive back to the fold for the Spartans.

Despite being likely to see a majority of his time with Michigan State in the slot due to his smaller frame, Kimbrough has shown a versatility that could allow him to play in multiple spots in the secondary. As a result, Kimbrough is a great pickup for the Michigan State program and possesses the skillset to be the number one corner option to limit the best the Big Ten has to offer over the next three years.

As a result of a tumultuous 2020 season and the NCAA's early-season decisions, Kimbrough will likely be granted immediate eligibility for the Spartans in 2021, giving them the talented defensive back prospect they have been in search for as of late.