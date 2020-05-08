Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson Will Be Tested in NFL Debut

Former Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson is set to face the Indianapolis Colts in his NFL regular-season debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is, of course, if the NFL season does inevitably go on. Even amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which casts a shadow over sports this fall, the NFL decided to release its 2020 schedule on Thursday night.

Jacksonville will host its divisional rival at 1 P.M. at TIAA Bank Field, with a line already set at Indianapolis (-8.5). The Jaguars actually defeated the Colts at home in the 2019 season-finale by 18 points, but the Colts aren't the same team at all on paper compared to December.

In free agency, the Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to a one year, $25 million deal as an upgrade over former Florida and North Carolina State QB Jacoby Brissett. Rivers is past his prime at the age of 38, but he has an extensive track record of beating up the Jaguars.

Facing the Jaguars nine times in his career with the Chargers, Rivers owns a 7-2 record, having thrown for 2,668 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 69.4% completion rating. Whereas, he's only tossed five interceptions.

After finishing 7-9 in 2019, the Colts signed Rivers with the hopes that he can push them over the hump towards playoff contention before he hangs up the cleats. The roster is talented and the offense has firepower for him to utilize, in veterans such as running back Marlon Mack and receiver T.Y. Hilton, and two second-round picks in receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor.

In which case, as Henderson is the fresh new face of Jacksonville's secondary after the team traded away starting cornerbacks and former All-Pro players Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye, the rookie cornerback will face quite the test in his debut.

As the ninth overall selection in last month's draft, the expectations will be high for Henderson right out of the gate. He'll have a chance to test his man coverage, which in part led to his six interceptions and 20 defended passes in three years at Florida, against one of the league's better receivers in Hilton.

History isn't on Jacksonville's side when it comes to facing Philip Rivers. Perhaps, Henderson can change that tune now that Rivers is a member of the AFC South, and will see the Jaguars twice a year.