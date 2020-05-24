AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Climb to No. 6 in PFF's 'Too-Early' Power Rankings

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators have been rated as the sixth-best team in college football entering the 2020 season, according to a way 'too-early' power ranking by Pro Football Focus.

This is markedly different than the previous rankings - not to be confused with power rankings, however -, Pro Football Focus released in January. The analytic-website listed the Gators as 19th-best team in college football, dropping them due to a myriad of reasons, including the team "losing three of their six most valuable players — Jonathan Greenard, Freddie Swain and Van Jefferson."

In it's latest power rankings, PFF uses an Elo system which takes into account a variety of variables, including recruiting rankings, returning players, and market information, something that could determine the chances of Florida or any collegiate football team winning the College Football Playoffs. 

PFF lists the Gators as having +1600 odds at winning the college football playoffs next year, stating, "Kyle Trask was one of the surprises of the 2019 season, but the player to watch for the Gators in 2020 is tight end Kyle Pitts."

The top-ranked team, Clemson, is listed as having +300 odds. The Tigers are looking to win the ACC title for the sixth-straight year. It would be it's fifth time in six years making it to the College Football Playoffs, the third time winning in that same span.

For the Gators, while the odds aren't in their favor at the moment, their status as one of the top-10 teams in the country shouldn't be ignored.

Under head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators have taken a team with very little hope previously, to a consistent winner, making two New Years Six Bowl appearances since his ar. Their next hurdle will be to win the SEC, however, that hasn't prevented current players from raising their expectations.

Florida is ranked behind Alabama (third), LSU (fourth), and Georgia (fifth), according to PFF. Two of those teams - LSU and Georgia -, defeated Florida in 2019. Next season, it'll be critical for Florida to improve, especially along the offensive line, if they are to take that next step which most observers around the country expect them to make.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators Release Multi-Phased Plan to Return Student-Athletes

The Florida Gators will begin voluntary workouts on June 8th.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

Gators Wide Receiver Coach Billy Gonzales Has Proven to Be an Asset

With the Gators continuing to churn out NFL prospects at the receiver position, Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales has been instrumental in their success.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Versatile DB, Teammate of Two Florida Gators Commits Recaps Offer

A versatile defensive back with ties to Florida recaps his offer from the Gators.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

247Sports Names Florida Gators Commit Diwun Black No. 1 JUCO Recruit

While he may not play for the Gators this season, Diwun Black is ready to suit up for the orange and blue, enrolling in December.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators OT Commit Javonte Gardner

Taking a look at the recruiting history and film observations of Florida Gators 2021 offensive tackle commit Javonte Gardner.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit WR Daejon Reynolds

With loads of talent that can be used in a variety of ways, WR commit Daejon Reynolds provides the Gators with yet another player of unpredictability to utilize on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DB Clinton Burton Jr.

As the lone defensive back commit for the Gators 2021 class thus far, what tools does Clinton Burton possess that can translate to success at the next level?

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

What the NCAA Transfer-Waiver Tabling Could Mean For Florida Gators

The NCAA Division-I counsel has tabled their ruling on transfer-waivers for the 2020-21 season, marking another setback for prospective transfers to play this season.

Demetrius Harvey

by

sckendallUF

Former Gators WR Commit Brashard Smith Puts Florida in Top Five

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools of former 2021 wide receiver commit Brashard Smith.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

CBS: Florida Gators' Dan Mullen the No. 8 Head Coach in Power Five

Mullen is the only coach in the top ten without a conference championship under his belt.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF