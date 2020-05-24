Florida Gators Climb to No. 6 in PFF's 'Too-Early' Power Rankings

The Florida Gators have been rated as the sixth-best team in college football entering the 2020 season, according to a way 'too-early' power ranking by Pro Football Focus.

This is markedly different than the previous rankings - not to be confused with power rankings, however -, Pro Football Focus released in January. The analytic-website listed the Gators as 19th-best team in college football, dropping them due to a myriad of reasons, including the team "losing three of their six most valuable players — Jonathan Greenard, Freddie Swain and Van Jefferson."

In it's latest power rankings, PFF uses an Elo system which takes into account a variety of variables, including recruiting rankings, returning players, and market information, something that could determine the chances of Florida or any collegiate football team winning the College Football Playoffs.

PFF lists the Gators as having +1600 odds at winning the college football playoffs next year, stating, "Kyle Trask was one of the surprises of the 2019 season, but the player to watch for the Gators in 2020 is tight end Kyle Pitts."

The top-ranked team, Clemson, is listed as having +300 odds. The Tigers are looking to win the ACC title for the sixth-straight year. It would be it's fifth time in six years making it to the College Football Playoffs, the third time winning in that same span.

For the Gators, while the odds aren't in their favor at the moment, their status as one of the top-10 teams in the country shouldn't be ignored.

Under head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators have taken a team with very little hope previously, to a consistent winner, making two New Years Six Bowl appearances since his ar. Their next hurdle will be to win the SEC, however, that hasn't prevented current players from raising their expectations.

Florida is ranked behind Alabama (third), LSU (fourth), and Georgia (fifth), according to PFF. Two of those teams - LSU and Georgia -, defeated Florida in 2019. Next season, it'll be critical for Florida to improve, especially along the offensive line, if they are to take that next step which most observers around the country expect them to make.