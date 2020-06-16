Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Growth and Development of QB Kyle Trask

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be completely prepared to enter this season as the team's full-time starting quarterback.

With the Florida Gators in a standstill, practice wise, they've returned to the field in some capacity working out with strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage. However, with that comes more time for preparation and mental preparation, something Gators head coach Dan Mullen says is a part Trask should be fully prepared with going into the 2020 season.

"For a guy like Kyle [Trask], everybody saw last year. He’s spent every offseason preparing. He prepared himself to be ready to go," Mullen said on Tuesday when asked about the preparation of quarterbacks without a true offseason. "And hopefully both he and Emory have done that this year to continue to get prepared and be ready to go for that moment when their number is called to get out on the field."

For the Gators, not only do they have Trask as a now-seasoned veteran in both years and playing time, but they have Emory Jones who is expected to play a much larger role for the Gators this year. The preparedness of those two quarterbacks, combined with the play-calling of Mullen should be enough to keep the team's offense afloat, especially during the first portions of the season.

"Both of those guys have experience in games now. It’s great to have some experience," Mullen quipped. "When you look, after that with Anthony [Richardson], he’s the one to me that missing spring right now, it’s going to be a little bit of a different curve. But the other two, having that experience, having veteran players returning, it is. … I feel pretty comfortable that they’re going to be prepared for the season and ready to go.”

Trask has shown a lot of improvement, not only on the gridiron but on the practice field as well. Over the past two seasons, Mullen has seen him grow from simply a backup, sort of prepared to head into the game, to a seasons veteran, understanding the nuances that come with being a starting quarterback, full stop.

Prior to last season, Trask hadn't started a game at quarterback since his freshman season in high school. Last year, Trask stepped in at quarterback for former Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks and didn't miss a beat, completing 237 out of 354 (66.9%) of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Mullen spoke highly of Trask's development since last June, noting that the quarterback appears to have taken another step, mentally.

"So, he's now going from a guy that was preparing the right way, obviously prepared with confidence and knew he was gonna put in the time and the effort to be ready in case his number was called, to a guy, now that has the confidence of having experience, [He] has the confidence of having done it," the head coach said.

"And I think that is different, not just, 'hey I've prepared in case my number's called'. Now he's a guy that has the confidence of, 'As I'm preparing, I know what it's gonna be like out there on the field', and I think that experience will be a big help for him."

Trask enters the year with - sometimes unreasonably - high expectations, looking to lead the Gators to the College Football Playoffs for the first time since it began a few years ago. The Gators are also looking to win their first SEC championship game for the first time since 2008 when former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow led the team. That'd take a lot of growth.