Who Have the Gators Faced in the Debut 2022 CFP Rankings?

The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings was unveiled on Tuesday night, and after an inconsistent, 4-4 (1-3 SEC) start to their first season under head coach Billy Napier, the Florida Gators were nowhere to be found on the list.

That was expected and isn't the reason this story was written. Instead of dissecting why Florida wasn't on the debut rankings for the second year in a row after consecutive appearances from 2018-20, it's worth looking into the opponents Napier and Co. have taken on this season that could partially explain UF's absence.

The Gators own a 1-3 record against teams in the debut College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. If the season were to end today, this would be Florida's final record against CFP-ranked teams as none of the Gators' remaining opponents — Texas A&M, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida State — were included in the poll.

To this point, Florida is the only team to have faced three CFP top-ten opponents — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Georgia and No. 10 LSU — this season, each matchup ending in a loss for the Gators. The Vols will match the Gators at that mark this weekend when they take on the Bulldogs.

UF's lone victory over a CFP Top 25 opponent was against No. 14 Utah in Week 1, at home.

In what was always expected to be a rebuilding year for the Gators, at least certainly before their Week 1 upset over the Utes, it might not come as a total surprise that Florida's record against ranked opponents is underwhelming.

It paints a clear picture that, in addition to the complexities of adjusting to new schemes and coaching expectations as well as developing new chemistry due to an influx of over 30 players during the offseason provide, Napier's first campaign in Gainesville wasn't as easy as a walk in the park.

Such is life as a head coach in the SEC, although this context could prove important should the Gators turn a corner under Napier in future years. The 2022 season will certainly as a measuring stick for the program's growth under Napier, whether that's the case or not.

You can find the entire debut College Football Playoff Top 25 below.

1. Tennessee (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Georgia (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Michigan (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. Southern California (7-1)

10. LSU (6-2)

11. Mississippi (8-1)

12. UCLA (7-1)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Utah (6-2)

15. Penn State (6-2)

16. Illinois (7-1)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Syracuse (6-2)

21. Wake Forest (6-2)

22. NC State (6-2)

23. Oregon State (6-2)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. UCF (6-2)

