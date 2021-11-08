Column: What Does the Gators Staff Shakeup Mean for Dan Mullen?

What do the firings of Todd Grantham and John Hevesy mean in regards to Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen's job security?

It would have been a surprise to see Todd Grantham and John Hevesy coach for the Florida Gators in 2022 and beyond given the performance of their units this season and in recent years past. However, their Sunday night, midseason firings were far from expected.

Florida sent two of its original assistant hires of the Dan Mullen regime packing after the Gators' 40-17 loss to South Carolina this past weekend, even though Mullen had previously said earlier this season that he did not intend to let coaches go amid the campaign.

Whether these firings were Mullen's decision or not is unclear, however, if there is any clarity to pull from these moves, it might relate to Mullen's job security.

Following Florida's third loss in a row, its fourth in its last five games and its fifth of the 2021 season on Saturday, Mullen's seat appeared hotter than ever. Questions were - rightfully - being asked regarding Mullen's future as the team's head coach given his 4-8 record over the Gators' last 12 games dating back to 2020, including a 2-8 record against Power 5 squads.

But if these firings indicate anything, it's that Mullen's job is safe. At least, for now.

If Florida intended on letting Mullen go due to the team's showing on Saturday and in weeks past, there would have been no reason to fire two select coaches rather than Mullen and his entire coaching staff. Especially as the early signing period is just over a month away: A head coach and his staff need to be locked in by that time to ensure a stable recruiting class.

Of course, Mullen's destiny could include his dismissal at the end of the year should the Gators continue to struggle, but that seems less realistic now than it did just under 24 hours ago. The window to put together a coaching staff before signing day just became a lot thinner by offering members of the current coaching staff a chance to prove their worth.

And you have to think, considering 31-year-old linebackers coach Christian Robinson's ascent to interim defensive coordinator and graduate assistant Michael Sollenne's (who is in his 20s) promotion to interim offensive line coach, is Mullen's team in a position to succeed up front offensively and defensively as a whole in Florida's final three games of the 2021 season?

Although Grantham and Hevesy needed to go, one could argue that those units will be lesser-prepared for the rest of the year as neither interim coach has experience in their new roles. Sollenne has coached an offensive line before, but for a community college in New York, far removed from the SEC.

Naturally, these promotions will make it much more difficult to evaluate Mullen's fulfillment of his head coaching duties over Florida's final three games. In addition to his typical duties, Mullen is now responsible for ensuring Robinson and Sollenne are prepared to handle their new jobs, an unusual position for a head coach to be in during a season.

Of course, the promotions could have been Mullen's doing, and if neither coach is ready for the task, the promotions could be considered another failure by Mullen - perhaps giving Florida another reason to move on.

The situation is obviously fluid. Florida's athletic administration could have high standards for Mullen over the final quarter of the season and may not want to hear any excuses from its head football coach considering the team's performance this year.

But if the administration is ready to move on from Mullen, or if it is even close to feeling that way, it isn't putting those feelings on display quite yet. If anything, the people in power are foreshadowing an opportunity for Mullen to hire a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach following the conclusion of his fourth season in charge.

