Florida Gators Slow Spread of COVID-19 After Outbreak

Zach Goodall

The University of Florida has released it's most updated COVID-19 testing numbers for the month of September, a week after reporting an outbreak that postponed the Gators' first soccer game and paused lacrosse and baseball activity.

Total COVID-19 testing numbers for September are as follows, based on results available as of Monday, September 21st.

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total tests on campus: 2,008

Total Positives on Campus: 107

Total Tests for September: 972

Total Positives for September: 76

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 999

Total Positives on Campus: 31

Total Tests for September: 514

Total Positives for September: 10

Much like the outbreak in late June through early July when Florida reported 29 total cases, including 21 across the football team, it appears the University has quickly limited the spread of coronavirus, seeing an increase of only three positives on the football team this week, and eight across athletics in total. 444 tests have been conducted across athletics in the past week, with 284 tests across the football team.

An uptick in cases should have been expected as students returned to campus, with classes beginning at the end of August. It has yet to be seen if the positive cases across the football team remain active and if those players could miss Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Head coach Mullen provided an injury report on Monday.

Mullen has also acknowledged that the team has reported false positive test results within the past couple of weeks, including a test result for an assistant coach on staff. Mullen said on September 14th that he did not believe that false positives would be reflected in the testing numbers, meaning the number of true COVID-19 cases across the team could be fewer than the numbers indicate.

