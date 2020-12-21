Mullen, Gators Awaiting NFL, Opt-Out Decisions Ahead of Cotton Bowl

Soon, we'll know the strength of Florida's roster heading into the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

With an SEC Championship loss to Alabama now in the rear-view mirror and an opportunity to face Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl just over a week away, there are some big decisions that need to be made within 157 Gale Lemerand Drive.

Two have been made: The Florida Gators will have defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on the sidelines for the bowl. That's definite, according to head coach Dan Mullen, despite a lackluster season from UF's defense and social media running wild with unsubstantiated rumors that Grantham could eventually be replaced.

The other: Star tight end Kyle Pitts won't be with the team for the Cotton Bowl. After declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday, Pitts instead will be training and putting his focus elsewhere.

Will Pitts be the only player to opt-out of Florida's bowl game? That has yet to be determined, at least publicly, and according to Mullen, behind the scenes as well.

"Pitts is the only one I've talked to," Mullen said on Sunday during the Cotton Bowl selection day press conference. "I've talked to other guys that are just viewing what their options are for the future, as they're getting with their family to go make a decision."

Mullen shared that, given the physical and mental toll the season has had on the team and the individuals that make it up, everyone was trying to "catch their breath" on Sunday before further decisions were made.

Some guys that it can be assumed Mullen is referring to would include quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, and perhaps some others. Those three are seniors or fifth-year players who could return for another season in 2021 as the NCAA has voted to give all Division 1 fall athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Is that likely? Probably not. Trask has crept into the first-round discussion given his performance this year, and given his career arc, it should be extremely hard for Trask to ignore the influence of playing NFL football. It'd be easier for Trask to come back if he was promised a stacked arsenal of pass-catching weapons, but he's losing that with Pitts off to the pros and the chance of Grimes and Toney following closely behind Pitts.

Trask has completed 69.7% of his passes for 4125 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just five interceptions to date this year. Grimes and Toney have combined for 108 receptions, 1573 yards, and 21 of those touchdowns on the season.

Mullen was understanding of Pitts' decision. In fact, he claims that he and Pitts had the opt-out discussion as Pitts dealt with an undisclosed injury two weeks ago, which kept him from playing against Kentucky.

He made a point of former Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when it comes to other players contemplating missing the bowl game, however.

"Going to be a top-ten pick is one thing," Mullen began, "but you go back two years ago with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who's playing today on Sunday, who was the M.V.P. of the Peach Bowl, probably skyrocketed his draft status and he got to finish his, you get to finish your career as a Florida Gator."

Gardner-Johnson didn't exactly shoot up draft boards as Mullen insinuates - he was selected in the fourth round, after two interceptions against Michigan in the Peach Bowl and declaring for the draft as a junior. However, he has emerged as a starter for the New Orleans Saints since, recording two interceptions and 20 pass breakups in 30 games.

Without the allure of top-ten-pick status, perhaps Trask and Co. will finish their careers with a Cotton Bowl appearance. Maybe some, if not all, will pull an unexpected move and return for another season of eligibility.

The latter wouldn't seem likely at this point, but we'll find out soon enough.