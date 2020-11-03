Florida Gators Report No New COVID-19 Cases Across Football

The month of October was one Florida fans will want to forget, for the most part. It began with a victory over South Carolina, an upset loss to Texas A & M, and then waited three weeks in between games due to a team-wide outbreak of coronavirus before defeating Missouri at home on Halloween.

The two wins were nice. The loss to Texas A & M wasn't. And the COVID-19 outbreak was, of course, a very scary moment for the program that Florida will look to move on from this month after tallying at least 37 cases across the team in October.

With that being said, Florida is off to a good start for the month of November, albeit a bit of a small sample size. The Gators have reported zero cases of COVID-19 with results through Monday, Nov. 2, across both the football team and the entire athletic program.

Florida has not had positive case of COVID-19 pop-up since the last update was released, meaning the football team ended up with 37 cases in October. The athletic program finished the month of October with 45 cases, one emerging over the final week of testing within the period.

Below, you can find Florida's latest COVID-19 testing update in its entirety, tracking tests across the football team and all UF athletics currently undergoing regular testing.

Since Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 5,482

Total Positives on Campus: 157

Total Tests for November: 90

Total Positives for November: 0

Since Football Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,971

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for November: 50

Total Positives for November: 0

Florida had 15 football players unavailable against Missouri on Saturday. That number would be expected to decrease given the latest testing update, which head coach Dan Mullen foreshadowed in his Tuesday press conference.

"Well, we certainly hope. I have no idea what we're going to have because we haven't gotten today's results," said Mullen. "But I hope we have better numbers this week than we had last week."