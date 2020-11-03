SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Report No New COVID-19 Cases Across Football

Zach Goodall

The month of October was one Florida fans will want to forget, for the most part. It began with a victory over South Carolina, an upset loss to Texas A&M, and then waited three weeks in between games due to a team-wide outbreak of coronavirus before defeating Missouri at home on Halloween.

The two wins were nice. The loss to Texas A&M wasn't. And the COVID-19 outbreak was, of course, a very scary moment for the program that Florida will look to move on from this month after tallying at least 37 cases across the team in October.

With that being said, Florida is off to a good start for the month of November, albeit a bit of a small sample size. The Gators have reported zero cases of COVID-19 with results through Monday, Nov. 2, across both the football team and the entire athletic program.

Florida has not had positive case of COVID-19 pop-up since the last update was released, meaning the football team ended up with 37 cases in October. The athletic program finished the month of October with 45 cases, one emerging over the final week of testing within the period.

Below, you can find Florida's latest COVID-19 testing update in its entirety, tracking tests across the football team and all UF athletics currently undergoing regular testing.

Since Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 5,482

Total Positives on Campus: 157

Total Tests for November: 90

Total Positives for November: 0

Since Football Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,971

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for November: 50

Total Positives for November: 0

Florida had 15 football players unavailable against Missouri on Saturday. That number would be expected to decrease given the latest testing update, which head coach Dan Mullen foreshadowed in his Tuesday press conference.

"Well, we certainly hope. I have no idea what we're going to have because we haven't gotten today's results," said Mullen. "But I hope we have better numbers this week than we had last week."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators' Grantham Talks Defensive Success Against Mizzou, Credits Players

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham meets with the media, talks defensive success against Missouri, crediting players.

Demetrius Harvey

AllGators SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

Here are AllGators' SEC Power Rankings after week six of SEC play.

GrahamMarsh_

Week 6 Florida Gators Stock Report: All About the Defense

After a feel good win against SEC foe Missouri, we dive into which Gators improved and impaired their stock.

Donavon Keiser

Gators PK Chris Howard Talks Debut, 'I Was Just Overwhelmed With Joy'

Florida Gators senior kicker Chris Howard talks about his first-career start against Missouri following the team's 41-17 victory on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Another Two Georgia Bulldogs Out vs. Florida Gators

The Georgia Bulldogs' injury report doesn't look great defensively as UGA prepares to face the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

Two Florida Gators Suspended vs. Georgia for Fight, Mullen Fined

Punishment from the league office has rolled in after the Florida Gators and Misssouri Tigers' halftime brawl on Saturday night.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Georgia Will Be 'Personal' for Brenton Cox Jr.

The Florida Gators edge rusher will face his former team for the first time.

Zach Goodall

The Good, Better, and the Best from Florida vs. Missouri

In a revised rendition of the good, the bad, and the ugly, we take a look at the good, better, and the best from the Gators dismantling of Missouri.

Brandon Carroll

Georgia Safety Richard LeCounte Won't Play vs. Florida Following Accident

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without star safety Richard LeCounte when they face off against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's 41-17 Dismantling of Missouri

What were our biggest takeaways from Florida's 41-17 victory over Missouri.

Zach Goodall