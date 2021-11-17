Gators RB Dameon Pierce Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

The Gators are going to send at least two of its players to the Senior Bowl as running back Dameon Pierce accepts his bid to play.

Shortly after it was announced that Florida Gators defensive end Zachary Carter accepted his invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl, another Gator, running back Dameon Pierce was announced to have accepted his bid to the annual All-Star game, likely signaling an end to his career at Florida.

The Senior Bowl, set to take place in Mobile, Ala. again, is currently set to take place on Feb. 5, 2022.

Though Pierce could withdraw his name, similarly to how linebacker Jeremiah Moon did last season, this could spell the end to Florida's most productive RB. Thus far this season Pierce has accounted for 68 carries for 448 yards and 10 touchdowns, he's also caught 18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

He's been the team's best player on offense in terms of expected points added to the team via his productivity as a rusher. Pierce currently holds an EPA of 17.92, the next best RB is Malik Davis at .57.

Over his career, Pierce has accounted for 297 rushes for 1680 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's currently at a career-average yards per attempt of 5.7 yards and has accounted for 44 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns over four years at Florida.

Since Dan Mullen was named head coach, 11 Florida players have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl: LB Jonathan Greenard, DL Jabari Zuniga, WR Van Jefferson, WR Tyrie Cleveland, RB Lamical Perine, WR Trevon Grimes, WR Kadarius Toney, S Shawn Davis, Moon, QB Kyle Trask, and now Carter.

Pierce, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, is known for his big, bruising running ability that comes with an added element of elusiveness and a knack for finding the hole quickly out of the backfield. While he is not a burner, Pierce has shown plenty of short-area acceleration that translates nicely to the pro level.

Though he isn't currently expected to be a high draft pick at next year's NFL Draft, he would provide plenty at RB to a needy team during the three-day event and it would be an upset to see him go unselected.

