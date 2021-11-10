Gators' Dan Mullen Not Focused on Bowl-Game Eligibility, Focused on Saturday

The Florida Gators football program still needs two wins this season to become bowl-eligible.

It's been a whirlwind of a week in Gainesville following the Sunday firings of both defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

While Grantham only joined Mullen during this current stint at Florida, Hevesy had been with the coach for two decades, dating back to their stint at Bowling Green under then-head coach Urban Meyer beginning in 2001.

Still, Florida has plenty of other things to worry about, including preventing a four-game losing streak by defeating the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Gators are on the heels of a three-game losing streak, the latter of the two losses being blowouts to SEC rivals, Georgia and South Carolina. At 4-5, the team needs two more victories over the course of the final three games of the season in order to become bowl-eligible, something that no one could have predicted as a problem heading into the year.

Since joining the program in 2018, Mullen has led his football program to three-straight New Year's Six bowl games and one SEC Championship game (2020). Now, the team is facing the prospect of not making a bowl game, period.

When asked about the prospects of getting those two victories and their importance on Monday during his first in-person press conference of the regular season, Mullen was frank about the goal in the forefront of his mind: winning on Saturday.

"It'd be great, but I really want us to show up and play this Saturday," Mullen said of becoming bowl-eligible this year. "So, I'm not really worried about anything else [that] happens beyond this Saturday for our guys. And, let's see. Let's get through Saturday and we'll worry about Sunday."

That's the mindset the football program has to have this week. There isn't any more room for error this season, and a loss against an FCS level school in Samford isn't something the program can afford, at all. However, the fact that there is even a sliver of doubt only punctuates just how disappointing this season has been for Florida.

Florida's 40-17 loss against the Gamecocks on Saturday was inexplicable at the final whistle and was still unexplainable to Mullen on Monday.

“I don’t. I really don’t. I wish I did [have an answer]," Mullen said. "Like I said, I wish I could sit up here and tell you, you know what, we had a terrible week of practice. We came out and we played poorly. I wish I could tell you, there is apathy in the locker room.

"Our guys were excited to play, ready to play and wanted to go win. We were fired up. We had a great week of practice. I thought we had a pretty decent plan going in … obviously not.”

Obviously not, and the changes that were made earlier this week reflect what Mullen likely feared, the team simply wasn't actually as prepared as he thought they were, on either side of the football. After surrendering over 30 points to each of its last three opponents, Florida's defense looked unfixable, no matter how hard they practiced during the week.

So, whether or not the Gators go bowling is to be determined, and still won't be determined on Saturday. But what will be is how much of a wake-up call the moves made earlier this week will be for this football program, and whether or not they can rise to the occasion, even against a lesser opponent.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.