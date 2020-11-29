It was a tale of two Florida Gators' defenses on Saturday in the Swamp.

In fact, paired with a slow start from the offense for the second week in a row compared to its standard, Kentucky was a Kadarius Toney punt return touchdown away from walking into the locker room with a lead. It likely would have been the first time the Gators had trailed at halftime this year, if not for the clutch special teams play.

The two defensive drives prior to that near-halftime punt resulted in ten points for the Wildcats. First, a fumble by Justin Shorter gave UK the ball at the UF38, and Kentucky proceeded to burn 3:33 off the game clock on six plays, resulting in Keaton Upshaw touchdown reception.

The next drive lasted 14 plays, went 87 yards, added 7:24 to Kentucky's time of possession, and ended in a field goal.

Florida was gashed in the run game almost the entire way. Removing sacks from the rushing tally (Florida sacked Terry Wilson twice on the opening drive for a combined loss of 20 yards), the Wildcats scampered for 146 first-half rushing yards on 30 attempts. Averaging 4.87 yards per rush, Kentucky moved the ball at their own pace and ended the half with an 8:23 time of possession advantage over Florida (23:23 to 6:37).

Dan Mullen was heated, and he let Todd Grantham know it.

Mullen made light of the interaction when speaking with the media after the game, but offered some insight into what he saw from the defense: Good and bad.

"I think we came out and we didn’t play very well to start," Mullen said. "I’m not going to say we played bad, I just don’t think we played very well."

Mullen would give the Gators' defense credit for giving up just ten first half points and forcing the late punt, albeit, that was set up by a Jacob Finn punt pinned at the UK one-yard line.

From that point on, though, Florida's defense came to play. Halftime adjustments were made to key in on the run and force Kentucky to try to win through the air. Three interceptions later, Florida put its offensive backups on the field to run out the clock and end the game.

"I think our players, I think they understand that. They look and they sit there and say, ‘Hey, that’s not the best we can play,’" Mullen pondered. "Our coaches understand that, too. ‘Hey, we’ve got to make some adjustments, make sure we make the adjustments for what they’re doing.’

"I think Todd [Grantham], we went through that at halftime… the game is so much about adjustments. People are going to come in and have some different wrinkles and different changes and do different things each week. I think our guys came in, made a great adjustment and our guys came out really motivated in the second half."

As Florida's offense found a rhythm and put points on the board, Wilson and the Wildcats only continued to throw the ball and his efficiency went on a downward spiral. After beginning his day going 6-of-9 for 49 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Wilson finished 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions in the second half.

Wilson was benched - getting to the No. 2 quarterback is a goal for UF's defense, Grantham has made note of in the past - in favor of Joey Gatewood with 8:18 left in the game. Gatewood would be intercepted on his lone pass, by his high school teammate Tre'Vez Johnson.

All while Kentucky's run game became non-existent, rushing 11 times for 33 yards. After posting five rushes of 10+ yards for a total of 75 yards gained in the first half, Florida gave up zero such rushes in the second half.

"We made a couple [of] adjustments in the D-line and in the back end," linebacker James Houston IV said after the game. "Just to kind of stop those runs, the longer runs that they had, nip that in the bud. I think we did a pretty good job.”

As we've seen rather consistently throughout the season, Florida's defense can falter against pretty much any opponent. Kentucky entered the game as the SEC's worst-ranked offense, and yet the Wildcats controlled an entire half of the game with the Gators' defense at its mercy.

However, while slow starts defensively have been a consistent issue for Florida eight games into the season, it's yet to hurt the Gators in the long run. We'll see if that holds true against Alabama in the SEC Championship, should everything go to plan over the next two weeks.