Gators HC Dan Mullen on OL: 'I Think They're Coming Along Pretty Nicely'

Video credit: GatorVision, UF Athletic Association

A tale of two offensive lines.

That about sums up Florida's offense over Dan Mullen's first two years as head coach. In year one, a group filled with experienced veterans saw tremendous growth under Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy, so much so that the four starters who graduated all found NFL opportunities, ranging from a second-round pick to mini-camp tryouts.

Aggressive run-blockers, the 2018 unit created room for Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett to combine for six yards per carry. Running the ball successfully is the key to Mullen's smashmouth-spread offense, which could be seen as the team rushed on 59.2% of plays, per teamrankings.com, ranking 29th in the nation.

2019 was a different story.

Emerging as a better pass-protecting OL unit with far less experience than the previous group, the Gators as a whole averaged 4.3 yards per carry and rushed on 43.3% of plays, ranking 119th among FBS schools in run play percentage. Mullen adjusted as quarterback Kyle Trask proved dependable with an experienced, talented, and deep group of pass-catchers at his disposal. Florida finished the year with the nation's No. 16 passing offense.

Mullen is confident that he can rely on Trask, as well as quarterback Emory Jones, to continue finding success in the passing game, although it will be tough with Perine and four 2019 receivers off to the NFL and several receivers currently holding out of practice.

All of these factors combined, Mullen wants to see the run game improve. And as things stand, he's happy with the progress the offensive line has made.

"I will say this on the offensive line, obviously you know they were a really young group last year experience-wise. There's a lot more veterans and a lot more experience in that group," Mullen said in a Zoom conference call on Thursday. "And I think that you see that in the confidence in what they do on a daily basis, their communication how they work together, that experience. I see a lot more confidence now."

After a massive drop off in experience last offseason, Florida returns four multi-game starters from a season ago in tackles Stone Forsythe and Jean Delance, and interior linemen Richard Gouraige and Brett Heggie. Sophomore Ethan White started one game as a freshman and impressed, enough to continue earning snaps including 38 in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

The Gators also bring in Mississippi State grad transfer Stewart Reese, who projects to start at guard this season but can play multiple positions. Hevesy recruited Reese to MSST in 2016, spending two seasons under his and Mullen's coaching before the coaching staff embarked for UF.

"Well, big Stu [Reese] has started games at guard and tackle in the Southeastern Conference, so he's going to bring some flexibility for us up on that line," Mullen previously said on Monday.

In 2019, the offensive line gave up 25 sacks, up from 18 allowed a season before but not bad by any means. Trask usually had ample time to throw without pressure and he made the most of it, completing 66.9% of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

As the offensive line continues to improve, and along with continued pocket awareness growth from Trask as seen in late 2019 while he gained more experience, the team's sack count could get back into the teens - a 10 game schedule in 2020 certainly helps as well. As practice ramps up with pads and games begin to approach, however, it will be the run game where growth is most vital.

"Obviously one of the hard things you go against each other, you don't know," said Mullen. "I mean some of us were talking about that today, 'Oh this, you know, this looks really good. Is it because we're good at one spot or not good at another spot?' You know, and you don't always figure that out to the season starts."

White and Heggie have been working at center, as the one senior departure from the unit was two-year starter Nick Buchanan. With White manning the middle on the first team, Heggie has lined up on his left with Reese on his right as seen in footage from practice. We project Gouraige will play left tackle and Forsythe on the right, as seen in 2019 when Gouraige would move from the inside out. Delance and freshman Joshua Braun, a mauling guard prospect at 6-6, 356 lbs., should serve as immediate depth.

"I think they're coming along pretty nicely," Mullen said.