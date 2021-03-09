Mullen Pleased With Leadership, Attitude of Gators This Spring

Dan Mullen won't offer many specifics about what he's seen on the field in Florida Gators spring camp, but he has been vocally appreciative of the team's attitude thus far.

The Florida Gators are a young football team this year.

Head coach Dan Mullen has made that clear throughout the program's spring camp, pointing to numerous position groups undergoing a makeover and infusing underclassmen into the rotation.

So far, so good, though. Now through seven practices and a team scrimmage, Mullen has been elated by the direction of the squad in terms of its mindset and overall leadership.

"I am really pleased with the attitude of our guys and the effort in which they play with and really the effort of everybody as a team," Mullen said on Monday. "I kind of like our approach and how we’ve been coming as a team more than just individuals jumping up and down.”

Entering the offseason and spring camp, Mullen wasn't exactly sure what his 2021 team would have to offer. Of course, it is far too early to tell what the Gators will be capable of this season, but his early impressions are that the program is in sync, aiming toward a constant goal of being better.

That will absolutely be required in the near future, following a disappointing end to the 2020 season that saw over a dozen players leave for the NFL Draft and several other contributors exit via the transfer portal.

Of note, quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask will be replaced by redshirt junior Emory Jones, who has playing experience but only 86 career passing attempts. A fellow, although less legitimate Heisman contender in tight end Kyle Pitts, an expected top ten pick in next month's NFL Draft, must also be supplanted. The same can be said of four starting offensive and defensive linemen combined, and six total members of the secondary.

In which case, now is the time for both veteran and underclass members of the team to emerge as leaders and commanding voices in order to help lead the Gators in the right direction come fall, Mullen has seen that begin to take place through eight gatherings.

"What I know now is, I mean our guys love to play football, it seems," said Mullen.

"I mean, we have great energy at practice, and they like each other as a team, you know what I mean?" he continued. "I think that you can see the older guys and the leadership trying to help with the maturity. That there's not just excitement and energy at practice, but it's channeled and focused into development of trying to do things the right way."

Spring camp provides ample opportunity for college players to hone in on their fundamentals, while meshing their understanding of the team's scheme and installations. Now isn't the time to fret over making a highlight play or losing one rep, but instead utilize each play as a chance to develop and learn from instead.

So long as that mentality keeps up as it has over the past couple of weeks, Mullen is excited about the direction of his program moving forward into his fourth season in charge.

"I think when something doesn't go right, you see that, instead of guys worrying about things that aren't important, you see the leadership, and guys within the program trying to get it corrected more than, you know, kind of, whether it's just hype, you know what I'm saying?,' Mullen pondered. "Or one of those, you know, paying attention to every small detail more than worried about stuff that's not important. So, I've been pleased with that."