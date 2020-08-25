SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Details Star Nickel CB Position

Zach Goodall

As Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has made known often, versatility is one of the best things a football player can provide.

That's especially true at the team's nickel cornerback position: The Star. As the passing game has taken over football universally, teams have begun to utilize nickel cornerbacks as a part of their new-look base defenses. 

Covering the slot, as offenses continue to grow, a Star will encounter plenty of different types of matchups. Nimble slot receivers, deep-threat receivers, big tight ends who could pose a threat as a route-runner or blocker, you name it. In order to play nickel cornerback full-time, you have to be able to combat plenty of different types of weapons - guys like that aren't easy to find.

"If you have a [tight end] Kyle Pitts in there, right, and you have matchups," Mullen said in a Zoom media call on Tuesday. "So the reason for us that we've got to have multiple guys be ready to play the nickel position, and guys to move to safety, is so that we can try to match the best person on the best person."

The Gators currently don't have a proven three-down Star, which has led to recruiting efforts to nail down the position in obtaining the services of 2020 signee Tre'Vez Johnson and 2021 commit Dakota Mitchell. Johnson could push for playing time as a freshman should he stand out and others struggle at Star, but there are several veterans who fit some aspects of the position, which allows the team to rotate players there.

"You see the guys moving, playing the different positions," said Mullen. "It's for us to be able to matchup against whoever we have to play throughout the course of the season."

Against a "premier route runner," Mullen acknowledged, a guy like Marco Wilson is likely best suited to take the reps and cover. The fourth-year player has started since day one of his true freshman campaign, primarily at outside cornerback but taking on snaps at Star late last year. Against bigger blockers, Mullen says "we've got to get a bigger body in there to go, be able to take the run."

Candidates to do so are linebacker Amari Burney (6-2, 224 lbs.) and edge rusher Jeremiah Moon (6-6, 228 lbs.) - Moon moreso in sub-packages. Both saw time at Star last year as well, Burney tallying 133 nickel snaps across eight games and Moon in a more limited fashion with 13 snaps, really when his length paired with athleticism could best be utilized.

Trey Dean III started at Star to begin last season, certainly looking the part at 6-3, 194 lbs., with impressive long speed for his size and experience starting outside as a freshman. However, he struggled with the more agile aspects of the position and was replaced down the stretch, moving back to cornerback this offseason as well as taking reps at safety.

"The reason we call it the Star, and the deal is, you've got to be a star player because you've got to be able to do multiple things," said Mullen. "So, you want somebody that is a great cover guy, that can be physical at the point of attack, that can rush off the edge. 

"But those guys, you know, they're kind of unicorns, right?" Mullen continued. "You got to go try to find them, and there's not a lot of them out there. You do see one, and it's a pretty special deal, you've got to be excited that you have one."

Perhaps a unicorn will emerge for Florida this year at Star, whether it be a veteran taking the next step in their development or a younger player emerging, such as Johnson, who possesses all of the qualities Mullen is looking for at the position.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators No. 5 in SI's 'Still Standing 16' Preseason Rankings

Despite all the cancellations and postponements, some familiar faces remain at the top of SI's preseason college football power rankings. Where do the Florida Gators stand?

Zach Goodall

Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Understands Evolution of Tight End Position

For Dan Mullen, there isn't much of anything better than having a mismatch at the tight end position, ala Kyle Pitts.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Four Florida Gators End Holdout, Return to Practice

All four players that held out of Florida Gators practice last week have returned, per report.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators WR Jacob Copeland Returns to Practice

The Florida Gators wide receiver corps receives a boost as Jacob Copeland has returned to practice.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

Florida Gators Ranked No. 8 in 2020 Preseason AP Top 25

The 2020 preseason AP Top 25 has been revealed with the Gators coming in at No. 8.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Commit Corey Collier Jr. Named a Top Five 2021 Safety by SIAA

Joining his Miami Palmetto teammate Jason Marshall Jr., Florida Gators commit Corey Collier Jr. is one of the best safeties in the nation.

Zach Goodall

Preseason SI99: Three Gators Commits Among Nation's Top 2021 Prospects

Three Florida Gators commits can be found in Sports Illustrated's inaugural top 99 recruiting rankings.

Zach Goodall

CB Kamar Wilcoxson Signs With the Florida Gators

Kamar Wilcoxson has graduated and reclassified, and will join the Florida Gators this week.

Zach Goodall

Positional Versatility is Key for the Florida Gators Defense

Depth could be tested in ways never before seen in college football this year. And the Florida Gators have a plan.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Comparing 2021 Florida Recruits to Former Gators: DE Tyreak Sapp

What Gators of the past do current recruits resemble?

GrahamMarsh_