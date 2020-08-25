Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Details Star Nickel CB Position

As Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has made known often, versatility is one of the best things a football player can provide.

That's especially true at the team's nickel cornerback position: The Star. As the passing game has taken over football universally, teams have begun to utilize nickel cornerbacks as a part of their new-look base defenses.

Covering the slot, as offenses continue to grow, a Star will encounter plenty of different types of matchups. Nimble slot receivers, deep-threat receivers, big tight ends who could pose a threat as a route-runner or blocker, you name it. In order to play nickel cornerback full-time, you have to be able to combat plenty of different types of weapons - guys like that aren't easy to find.

"If you have a [tight end] Kyle Pitts in there, right, and you have matchups," Mullen said in a Zoom media call on Tuesday. "So the reason for us that we've got to have multiple guys be ready to play the nickel position, and guys to move to safety, is so that we can try to match the best person on the best person."

The Gators currently don't have a proven three-down Star, which has led to recruiting efforts to nail down the position in obtaining the services of 2020 signee Tre'Vez Johnson and 2021 commit Dakota Mitchell. Johnson could push for playing time as a freshman should he stand out and others struggle at Star, but there are several veterans who fit some aspects of the position, which allows the team to rotate players there.

"You see the guys moving, playing the different positions," said Mullen. "It's for us to be able to matchup against whoever we have to play throughout the course of the season."

Against a "premier route runner," Mullen acknowledged, a guy like Marco Wilson is likely best suited to take the reps and cover. The fourth-year player has started since day one of his true freshman campaign, primarily at outside cornerback but taking on snaps at Star late last year. Against bigger blockers, Mullen says "we've got to get a bigger body in there to go, be able to take the run."

Candidates to do so are linebacker Amari Burney (6-2, 224 lbs.) and edge rusher Jeremiah Moon (6-6, 228 lbs.) - Moon moreso in sub-packages. Both saw time at Star last year as well, Burney tallying 133 nickel snaps across eight games and Moon in a more limited fashion with 13 snaps, really when his length paired with athleticism could best be utilized.

Trey Dean III started at Star to begin last season, certainly looking the part at 6-3, 194 lbs., with impressive long speed for his size and experience starting outside as a freshman. However, he struggled with the more agile aspects of the position and was replaced down the stretch, moving back to cornerback this offseason as well as taking reps at safety.

"The reason we call it the Star, and the deal is, you've got to be a star player because you've got to be able to do multiple things," said Mullen. "So, you want somebody that is a great cover guy, that can be physical at the point of attack, that can rush off the edge.

"But those guys, you know, they're kind of unicorns, right?" Mullen continued. "You got to go try to find them, and there's not a lot of them out there. You do see one, and it's a pretty special deal, you've got to be excited that you have one."

Perhaps a unicorn will emerge for Florida this year at Star, whether it be a veteran taking the next step in their development or a younger player emerging, such as Johnson, who possesses all of the qualities Mullen is looking for at the position.