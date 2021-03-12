Florida Gators DL Coach David Turner Breaks Down Transfers Shelton, Newkirk

The two newest transfers, Shelton and Newkirk for the Florida Gators will look to bring leadership and stability to a young defensive line room.

Both Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton will have plenty of work to do in beefing up this year's Florida Gators defensive line. They'll add plenty, from experience to leadership, and defensive line coach David Turner sees the vision and made sure the two checked all the boxes before either officially signed with the program earlier this year.

Two defensive tackles, two different roles. Newkirk was a graduate transfer from Auburn, Shelton, Penn State. The two players will play a major role in this year's Florida defense following the departure of key members, defensive tackles Kyree Campbell and TJ Slaton.

Both players played a major role in leadership and experience in last year's defense, something both Newkirk and Shelton are slated to do this season. Their acquisitions were "vital" for Florida, Florida defensive line coach David Turner said yesterday when meeting with members of the media.

"Well it was vital for us because we knew we needed hopefully a couple of older guys that fit in," said Turner.

"I think when you're looking at guys transferring in the portal there's a whole lot more guys out there than spots. So you want to make sure you do your homework. We were fortunate to get two really good guys, not just players, but really good people. I did my homework."

Their arrival and eventual signing with Florida wasn't done on a whim, Turner did his homework, he says. The players needed to check three boxes: Why they're leaving, what their goals are and would it be a fit?

"Both of those guys checked all three boxes, and I'll be honest, I'm glad to have them. They've been really good for the younger guys and really good, I think they've meshed really good with our group of guys."

Florida will be deploying a variety of young and inexperienced players on its defensive line this year. There will be a couple of second-year players in Gervon Dexter and Jalen Lee, who are expected to play major roles this season. Both Newkirk and Shleton have been there, done that, playing three and four years, respectively at their previous programs.

For Shelton, the former Nittany Lion tallied 51 tackles (17 solos), 12.5 tackles-for-loss and six sacks, playing the role of a nose tackle, eating up blockers and paving the way for the linebackers behind him.

Newkirk played in 19 games over three seasons with the Tigers. Prior to that, he played in junior college as the nation's top-ranked junior college defensive end prospect. Transitioning to the tackle position at Auburn, Newkirk would rack up 39 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He played in just 19 games for the Tigers, eight during his senior season in 2020.

Turner believes that their experience will bring plenty to the Florida defensive line room and allow them to be role models for the younger defenders in the room.

"When you're talking about Daquan Newkirk who has played in this league, in the SEC, and had success, then you talk about Antonio Shelton who has played in the Big Ten and been successful," says Turner.

"You're talking about two guys that's played big-time college football that's coming into a situation where they have a chance to contribute and play and step up and be a leader and be a role model for the younger guys. So like I said, they checked all the boxes and they've been pleasant surprises for me."