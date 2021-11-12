Gators Defensive Coordinator Candidates to Replace Todd Grantham

Breaking down a long list of options for the Florida Gators at defensive coordinator following the firing of Todd Grantham.

The Florida Gators are, now officially, in need of a new defensive coordinator.

That was the thought dating back to the 2020 season when Todd Grantham's unit held the Gators back from College Football Playoff contention, but head coach Dan Mullen waited to pull the plug on Grantham's tenure until this past weekend, following a 40-17 loss to South Carolina which dropped Florida's 2021 record to 4-5.

Mullen has begun the search process for Florida's next defensive play-caller, but is not expected to make a hire until the regular season is over. That gives Mullen plenty of time to assess the market, make phone calls to coaches across college and pro football, and select the candidate that best fits on his staff.

Now, considering Mullen's job security given the team's dismantling, top coordinator candidates may be hesitant to team up with the Gators for a potential lame-duck season in 2022. That may not stop Mullen from calling the best options available, but it could prevent those coaches from showing much interest in the job.

Regardless, AllGators has compiled a list of 13 candidates, from both outside of the program and in-house, that Mullen could consider for the vacancy.

It's worth noting that this is an early list of potential candidates which is not entirely based on sourcing or reports, although some candidates have been connected to Florida in recent years. As the 2021 season has yet to near its close, other worthwhile candidates could become available while some candidates mentioned below may never hit the market.

The candidates are listed in no particular order.

Kevin Steele

Among the candidates for defensive coordinator roles that are without a job or in a lower position right now, Steele is the most qualified of the bunch.

Steele is currently out of coaching following his departure from Auburn, a product of Gus Malzahn's removal as head coach, and a very short stint as Tennessee's interim head coach/defensive assistant earlier this year before Josh Heupel was hired. Other than three seasons at Clemson from 2009-11, Steele has been an SEC defensive coordinator, position coach, associate head coach and/or director of player personnel since 2007, primarily at Alabama, LSU, and Auburn.

Steele is considered to be an ace recruiter, playing a part in his school landing nine top-100 recruits in his career according to 247Sports. He has a history of recruiting the southeast well, particularly in the state of Florida. And as required, Steele coaches a great defense, as his unit ranked top-20 nationally in scoring and yards allowed in four of his five seasons at Auburn, cracking the top ten in both categories in 2016.

As a result, 14 Auburn defenders developed by Steele were selected in the NFL Draft (2017-21 drafts).

If I'm Dan Mullen, Steele would be my first call as I look for a new defensive coordinator. Steele has roughly four million reasons (in dollars from his Auburn/Tennessee buyouts) to tell Mullen he enjoys watching football on his couch, but if he doesn't and instead teams up with Mullen, his hiring would be considered a slam dunk.

Sources told AllGators that Florida showed interest in Steele last offseason for an unspecified role as the team scanned the market for defensive backs coaches, but nothing came to fruition. Shortly after Steele and Florida engaged in talks, Steele would take the short-term interim head coaching/defensive assistant job at Tennessee.

With Grantham no longer around as defensive coordinator, perhaps Steele would be interested in a big job at Florida.

Brian Baker

Florida fans might ask "Who?" after seeing Baker on this docket. However, Baker has previously worked with UF head coach Dan Mullen and owns an impressive track record as a defensive coach in both college and the NFL, making him an intriguing candidate if he's interested in a positional promotion.

Baker is currently the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts, his second season with the team. He has 37 years of coaching experience with 17 in college, including two alongside Mullen as Mississippi State's defensive line coach from 2016-17, a part of his three-year stint with the Cowboys. Baker's most recent college stop was in 2019 as Alabama's defensive line coach and associate head coach.

Baker's work with the Colts has been impressive. Indianapolis finished with the NFL's No. 2 run defense in Baker's first season and rank No. 13 this year. The Colts also lead the NFL in turnovers created this season and have compiled 59 sacks over their last 25 games, since Baker's hiring.

He may not be the flashiest hire, but Baker would certainly be an intriguing one given his experience and résumé. He has not coordinated a defense since 1995 with Georgia Tech, but his moxie suggests he's qualified to do so again.

Charlie Strong

You knew this was coming.

Strong, the current inside linebackers coach and assistant head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has strong ties to Mullen and Florida and has been floated for just about every defensive coaching position that has become open at UF since his (third) departure from the school in 2009.

With 15 years of experience coaching for Florida across four stints (his first as a graduate assistant), dating back to the 1980s, Strong could surely be a candidate for the role. He also has ten years of head coaching experience across the college level and has served as an associate/assistant head coach in addition to defensive duties.

If Strong is willing to move back to college from the pros, he's got more than enough on his résumé for Mullen to give him a call about calling the Gators' defense. But that is the question: Is Strong willing to step back from his first NFL job, one in which he coaches alongside his good friend and fellow former Florida coach Urban Meyer?

Marquand Manuel

Another popular name within Gators Twitter for the defensive coordinator role, Manuel also currently coaches in the pros but could be tempted by a positional promotion at his alma mater.

Currently the New York Jets' safeties coach, Manuel has guided former Gators safety Marcus Maye to a productive fifth season as he is currently on pace for a career-high total in tackles despite missing two games, to go with a sack, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Primarily a career defensive backs coach, Manuel spent two years as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator from 2017-18, under head coach (and former UF defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn. His defense ranked No. 9 in yards per game allowed in 2017 and No. 8 in points allowed, but fell off the following year in both categories.

Of course, Manuel was a member of Steve Spurrier's Gators from 1997-2001 and tallied over 300 tackles, six interceptions and 22 defended passes in his college career.

If Manuel is up for another shot as a defensive coordinator, it is unlikely he'll earn one in the NFL after this season given the Jets' lackluster play as a whole. But his ties to Florida and ample pro coaching experience make him a fit as UF's defensive coordinator. He'd need to hire good recruiters as his position coaches, though, as he lacks experience on the trail.

Travaris Robinson

Nick de la Torre of GatorsTerritory reported on Wednesday that the Gators looked into hiring Robinson, 40, a year ago as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach but Grantham wasn't a fan of the inquiry. Now, Grantham is no longer around to keep Robinson away, and Florida could come calling for his services once again.

Currently, Robinson is the defensive backs coach for the Miami Hurricanes. He spent five years as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach under Will Muschamp at South Carolina from 2016-20.

Robinson previously held the post of defensive backs coach at Florida from 2011-14 and produced three draft picks during his tenure, including first-round safety Matt Elam. He's also a top-notch recruiter, helping pull the likes of Vernon Hargreaves III, Teez Tabor, Marcell Harris, Quincy Wilson, Keanu Neal, Duke Dawson and others to Florida during his time on staff.

Robinson is a major contributor to Florida's involvement in the all-time DBU argument, and the hope would be that he can return the Gators' secondary and defense as a whole to former glory if he were to rejoin the team as defensive coordinator. There will certainly be some interest here, at least from Florida's side of the equation.

Gene Chizik

Another candidate with ties to Florida! Chizik played linebacker for the Gators in the 1980s before beginning a successful, 30-year coaching career which includes stints as head coach for Iowa State and Auburn. Chizik's Tigers won the 2010-11 BCS National Championship with an undefeated record.

Chizik also has over a dozen years of defensive coordinator under his belt, most recently at North Carolina from 2015-16. He earned the Broyles Award at Auburn in 2004, named the nation's top assistant coach.

Chizik, who has been out of coaching since the end of the 2016 season, has since worked as an analyst for SEC Network and could opt to hold onto a TV job. Perhaps he would consider rejoining the coaching ranks if his alma mater pursued his services, though.

Manny Diaz (if he becomes available)

Diaz is currently the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, which makes his inclusion on this list hypothetical - he would need to lose his current job in order to take one with the Gators. However, Diaz has compiled a 19-14 record in three years as Miami's head coach and is off to a 5-4 start this year, so the idea isn't exactly far-fetched.

To give Diaz credit, the Hurricanes are on a three-game winning streak, although six of their games have been decided by a single possession and you have to wonder how often luck was on their side in victories.

The No. 1 reason Diaz is on this list is his connection to Mullen, as he worked with Florida's head coach for two years (2010 and 2015) as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator. In 2010, Diaz turned one of the SEC's worst defenses in scoring into one of the top three in the conference. The unit underperformed during Diaz’s second stop, but the Bulldogs owned the nation's No. 9 red zone defense that year.

Diaz owned a top-three defense in the ACC in yards and points allowed during his first year as head coach, as well as a top-five scoring unit in 2020, but the defense has taken quite a step back in 2021 which could be of concern if, in this hypothetical situation, Diaz and Mullen discuss a reunion.

Geoff Collins (if he becomes available)

Another former defensive coordinator under Mullen's head coaching lead, Collins and Mullen worked together for four years at Mississippi State before Collins took the defensive coordinator job at Florida under Jim McElwain from 2015-16. The Gators' scoring defense ranked in the top 11 in the nation in both seasons under Collins, finishing No. 6 in his first season.

After his time at Florida, Collins went on to become the head coach at Temple and followed that gig with the same role at Georgia Tech, where he coaches currently. The Yellow Jackets have yet to win more than three games in a season under Collins' watch, though, and the team has compiled a 9-22 record since his hiring. He's riding a three-game losing streak into Georgia Tech's final three matchups of the year against Boston College, Notre Dame and Georgia, making it hard to predict a fourth win this season.

In which case, Collins' days at Georgia Tech could be limited. If GT decides to move on, Collins could emerge as a serious option to return to Florida this offseason. But much like Diaz, this would require Collins to lose his head coaching job first.

In-house promotion

Christian Robinson: If we posted this story the night Grantham was fired, Robinson wouldn't have been on the list. But now that Florida promoted Robinson to interim defensive coordinator in a surprise move, he may have the strongest initial odds to earn the full-time gig of anyone that is in-house.

Robinson started his on-field coaching career at Florida as an original hire on Mullen's staff, and now at 31 years old, he's calling plays for the Gators' defense. He's got three games to impress Mullen and Florida's higher-ups, and if Robinson can construct sound game plans and bring energy to the Gators' defense to finish the year, he could absolutely shed the interim label for 2022 and beyond.

Wesley McGriff: McGriff has turned Florida's safety unit into a solid unit after recent struggles under former coach Ron English. Senior Trey Dean III has settled in well after several years of changing positions, while sophomore Rashad Torrence II has turned into a legitimate playmaker on the backend with two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season.

McGriff has defensive coordinator, co-defensive coordinator and associate head coaching experience along with his long history of coaching defensive backs. Odds are likely that Mullen considered McGriff to fill in as interim defensive coordinator given his background before offering the role to Robinson. Should Robinson not prove he can handle the job long-term, Mullen could opt for McGriff instead.

Tyson Summers: A former defensive coordinator at UCF, Colorado and Colorado State and head coach at Georgia Southern, Summers, a defensive analyst for Florida since earlier this year, could be in consideration for the job as well.

Summers was particularly impressive as a coordinator during his time with UCF, keeping opposing offenses under 300 yards per game in his final season on the job in 2014. However, he disappointed as a head coach with a 5-13 record in less than two seasons as he was fired following an 0-6 start in 2017.

Florida has better options than to promote Summers, but if candidates are afraid of a potential lame-duck status for Mullen in 2022, promoting someone like Summers could be an option.

Paul Pasqualoni: With nearly 50 years of experience as a coach, Pasqualoni, now Florida's interim outside linebackers coach after previously serving as a special assistant to Mullen, is as knowledgeable as they come and is certainly qualified to call the Gators defense. He's a three-time former head coach (Western Connecticut State 1982-86, Syracuse 1991-2004, and Connecticut 2011-13) and has coordinator defenses at the college and pro level.

The biggest downside with promoting Pasqualoni would be his age. There isn't an easily accessible list of the oldest coordinators in college football, but only four active FBS head coaches are older than the 72-year-old Florida assistant. Would Pasqualoni connect as well with recruits as a young and springy coordinator? Would Pasqualoni be willing to remain on the job long-term if Florida's defense changes for the better in 2022 and beyond? These are the questions UF would need to ask itself.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.